EmpowHER Play

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About this event
Reserved seat for 1 guest
Enjoy full dinner service and event activities
Reserved table for 10 guests
Enjoy full dinner service and event activities
● Reserved VIP table for 12 guests at premier seating inside the Stueckle Sky Center
● Exclusive “Presented by [Your Company Name]” recognition on all event materials and signage
● Full-page feature in printed program and digital recap
● Largest logo placement on all event & campaign materials
● Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $1500
○ Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.
○ Funds can be used for athlete appearances and/or social media activation, to be determined based on athlete selection.
● Inclusion in press releases, email campaigns, and media coverage leading up to start of the Maddyn Homes Home Giveaway
● Verbal recognition by emcee
● Private Behind-The-Scenes Boise State Athletics tour
● Invitation to private Idaho Foodbank tour
● Custom thank-you presentation on stage
● First right of refusal as Presenting Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027
● Reserved VIP table for 12 guests at premier seating inside the Stueckle Sky Center
● Exclusive “Presented by [Your Company Name]” recognition on all event materials and signage
● Full-page feature in printed program and digital recap
● Largest logo placement on all event & campaign materials
● Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $1500
○ Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.
○ Funds can be used for athlete appearances and/or social media activation, to be determined based on athlete selection.
● Inclusion in press releases, email campaigns, and media coverage leading up to start of the Maddyn Homes Home Giveaway
● Verbal recognition by emcee
● Private Behind-The-Scenes Boise State Athletics tour
● Invitation to private Idaho Foodbank tour
● Custom thank-you presentation on stage
● First right of refusal as Presenting Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027
● Reserved table for 10 guests
● Company logo listed in program
● Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $500
○ Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.
○ Funds can be used for social media activation only.
● Quarter-page acknowledgement in printed program
● Logo on event website and social media
● Table signage listing company name
● Recognition in post-event “Thank You Sponsors” Campaign
● First right of refusal as Silver Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027
● Reserved table for 10 guests
● Company name listed in printed program and on event website
● Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $400
○ Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.
○ Funds can be used for social media activation only.
● Table signage listing company name
● Recognition in event recap post and digital gallery
● First right of refusal as Bronze Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027
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