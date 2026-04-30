EmpowHER Play

● Reserved VIP table for 12 guests at premier seating inside the Stueckle Sky Center

● Exclusive “Presented by [Your Company Name]” recognition on all event materials and signage

● Full-page feature in printed program and digital recap

● Largest logo placement on all event & campaign materials

● Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $1500

○ Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.

○ Funds can be used for athlete appearances and/or social media activation, to be determined based on athlete selection.

● Inclusion in press releases, email campaigns, and media coverage leading up to start of the Maddyn Homes Home Giveaway

● Verbal recognition by emcee

● Private Behind-The-Scenes Boise State Athletics tour

● Invitation to private Idaho Foodbank tour

● Custom thank-you presentation on stage

● First right of refusal as Presenting Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027