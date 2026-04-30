Hosted by

Kenya Keys

About this event

EmpowHER Play

1910 W University Dr

Boise, ID 83706, USA

General Admission
$100

Reserved seat for 1 guest

Enjoy full dinner service and event activities

Table Sponsor
$2,000

Reserved table for 10 guests

Enjoy full dinner service and event activities

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

●       Reserved VIP table for 12 guests at premier seating inside the Stueckle Sky Center

●       Exclusive “Presented by [Your Company Name]” recognition on all event materials and signage

●       Full-page feature in printed program and digital recap

●       Largest logo placement on all event & campaign materials

●       Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $1500

○       Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.

○       Funds can be used for athlete appearances and/or social media activation, to be determined based on athlete selection.

●       Inclusion in press releases, email campaigns, and media coverage leading up to start of the Maddyn Homes Home Giveaway

●       Verbal recognition by emcee

●       Private Behind-The-Scenes Boise State Athletics tour

●       Invitation to private Idaho Foodbank tour

●       Custom thank-you presentation on stage

●       First right of refusal as Presenting Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027

Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

●       Reserved VIP table for 12 guests at premier seating inside the Stueckle Sky Center

●       Exclusive “Presented by [Your Company Name]” recognition on all event materials and signage

●       Full-page feature in printed program and digital recap

●       Largest logo placement on all event & campaign materials

●       Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $1500

○       Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.

○       Funds can be used for athlete appearances and/or social media activation, to be determined based on athlete selection.

●       Inclusion in press releases, email campaigns, and media coverage leading up to start of the Maddyn Homes Home Giveaway

●       Verbal recognition by emcee

●       Private Behind-The-Scenes Boise State Athletics tour

●       Invitation to private Idaho Foodbank tour

●       Custom thank-you presentation on stage

●       First right of refusal as Presenting Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027

Silver Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

●       Reserved table for 10 guests

●       Company logo listed in program

●       Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $500

○       Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.

○       Funds can be used for social media activation only.

●       Quarter-page acknowledgement in printed program

●       Logo on event website and social media

●       Table signage listing company name

●       Recognition in post-event “Thank You Sponsors” Campaign

●       First right of refusal as Silver Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027

Bronze Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

●       Reserved table for 10 guests

●       Company name listed in printed program and on event website

●       Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing opportunity with a Boise State female student-athlete to help promote your business - authentic NIL deal, up to $400

○       Athlete and marketing concept to be mutually agreed between BroncoPRO team and business.

○       Funds can be used for social media activation only.

●       Table signage listing company name

●       Recognition in event recap post and digital gallery

●       First right of refusal as Bronze Sponsor for Home Giveaway Fall 2026 - Spring 2027

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