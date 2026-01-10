Hosted by
About this event
Our first retreat of 2026 is here
Brought to you by Sabot Foundation ✨
If your body is craving rest, release, and reconnection this is your sign.
🌿 Empowr Wellness Retreat 2026
📍 The Mountain Mermaid, Topanga
🗓 Feb 28 | 10AM–3PM
A full day to unplug, reset your nervous system, and thrive through:
• Restorative Yoga
• Fascia Release & Stretch Therapy
• Breathwork
• Tea Ceremony
• Sound Bath
• Cold Plunge
🥗 Nutritious lunch provided
🎟 Presale tickets available until Feb 1st prices will increase after.
Join us for a deeply nourishing experience designed to bring you back into balance.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!