c_quebe suicide awareness foundation

Hosted by

c_quebe suicide awareness foundation

About this event

Empowr Wellness Retreat

20421 Callon Dr

Topanga, CA 90290, USA

General Admission
$150

Our first retreat of 2026 is here


Brought to you by Sabot Foundation ✨


If your body is craving rest, release, and reconnection this is your sign.


🌿 Empowr Wellness Retreat 2026

📍 The Mountain Mermaid, Topanga

🗓 Feb 28 | 10AM–3PM


A full day to unplug, reset your nervous system, and thrive through:

• Restorative Yoga

• Fascia Release & Stretch Therapy

• Breathwork

• Tea Ceremony

• Sound Bath

• Cold Plunge

🥗 Nutritious lunch provided


🎟 Presale tickets available until Feb 1st prices will increase after.


Join us for a deeply nourishing experience designed to bring you back into balance.

Add a donation for c_quebe suicide awareness foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!