Our first retreat of 2026 is here





Brought to you by Sabot Foundation ✨





If your body is craving rest, release, and reconnection this is your sign.





🌿 Empowr Wellness Retreat 2026

📍 The Mountain Mermaid, Topanga

🗓 Feb 28 | 10AM–3PM





A full day to unplug, reset your nervous system, and thrive through:

• Restorative Yoga

• Fascia Release & Stretch Therapy

• Breathwork

• Tea Ceremony

• Sound Bath

• Cold Plunge

🥗 Nutritious lunch provided





🎟 Presale tickets available until Feb 1st prices will increase after.





Join us for a deeply nourishing experience designed to bring you back into balance.