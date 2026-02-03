Bobcat Hunt Raffle 2026

Lost Creek Outfitters is donating an exclusive action-packed, unforgettable Bobcat Hunt to support Abba’s House/Elevation Women’s Healthcare.

🔥 Only 50 tickets

🔥 $100 per ticket

🔥 One winner

🔥 Lifetime Trophy

🔥 Eternal impact

Your ticket funds medical care,

ultrasounds, parenting support, and

hope for families in crisis.

Limited tickets. Real mission. Serious

Impact.

*Hunt dates are dependent on weather conditions and outfitter availability. Winner is responsible for all required licenses, travel, and lodging. Maximum hunt length is three (3) days. Harvest is not guaranteed.

Hunt package donated by Lost Creek Outfitters; estimated value $3,000.

(When checking out, the host site Zeffy will suggest an optional contribution at checkout — you can set it to $0.)