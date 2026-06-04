Empty Bowls 2026

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About this event
Enjoy a bowl of soup and take home a handmade bowl of your choice from our amazing Montana artists. Bid on raffle baskets as a gift for someone or take it home to enjoy for you and your family. This casual daytime event is a perfect way to get a good lunch for you, your friends, or your family while also supporting your local non-profit.
Logo or sponsorship recognition on all YWCA Great Falls social media.
One (1) ticket to the main event on Oct. 17th.
Logo or sponsorship recognition on all YWCA Great Falls social media.
Logo or sponsorship on event promotional materials.
Logo recognition on the YWCA Great Falls website and on social media.
Logo or sponsorship on event promotional materials.
Sponsorship mention in PSA’s and radio/TV interviews.
Opportunity to hang a banner at the event.
Logo recognition on the YWCA Great Falls website and all social media.
Logo or sponsorship on event promotional materials.
Sponsorship mention in PSA’s and radio/TV interviews.
Opportunity to hang a banner at the event.
Optional distribution of sponsor promotional materials at the event.
Sponsor name or logo will appear in the event title on promotional materials.
$
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