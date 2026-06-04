YWCA Great Falls

Hosted by

YWCA Great Falls

About this event

Empty Bowls 2026

1301 20th St S

Great Falls, MT 59405, USA

General Admission
$35

Enjoy a bowl of soup and take home a handmade bowl of your choice from our amazing Montana artists. Bid on raffle baskets as a gift for someone or take it home to enjoy for you and your family. This casual daytime event is a perfect way to get a good lunch for you, your friends, or your family while also supporting your local non-profit.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Logo or sponsorship recognition on all YWCA Great Falls social media.

One (1) ticket to the main event on Oct. 17th.

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo or sponsorship recognition on all YWCA Great Falls social media.

Logo or sponsorship on event promotional materials.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo recognition on the YWCA Great Falls website and on social media.

Logo or sponsorship on event promotional materials.

Sponsorship mention in PSA’s and radio/TV interviews.

Opportunity to hang a banner at the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo recognition on the YWCA Great Falls website and all social media.

Logo or sponsorship on event promotional materials.

Sponsorship mention in PSA’s and radio/TV interviews.

Opportunity to hang a banner at the event.

Optional distribution of sponsor promotional materials at the event.

Sponsor name or logo will appear in the event title on promotional materials.

Add a donation for YWCA Great Falls

$

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