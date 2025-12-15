HUM

Empty Bowls 2026 @ The Ocean Center

101 N Atlantic Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32118, USA

Single Entry
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

BELIEF Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Prominent Name & Logo on Marque for 60 Days and All Media

2 Reserved Tables of 10 Seats

Private Facility Tour of HUM

First Choice of Ceramic Bowls

Prominent Media at Event

Complimentary Parking

HOPE Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Prominent Name & Logo on Marque for 10 Days and All Media
2 Reserved Tables of 10 Seats
Private Facility Tour of HUM
Prominent Media at Event

FAITH Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Prominent Name & Logo on All Media
1 Reserved Table of 10
Private Facility Tour of HUM
Banner at Event

VISION Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Prominent Name & Logo on All Media
6 Event Tickets
Private Facility Tour of HUM
Promotion at Event

Friend Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Promotion at the event and 5 event tickets (half a table).

