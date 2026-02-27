Empty Bowls, Full Communities

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About this event
$
Exclusive Early Entry at 4:00 pm Happy Hour
Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.
** First choice selection of handmade bowls **
Entry at 4:30 pm
Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.
Reserved seating for 6 guests
Sponsor signage on table
Exclusive Early Entry at 4:00 pm Happy Hour
Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.
** First choice selection of handmade bowls **
Unable to Attend: Pay It Forward Ticket covers the cost of attendance for a community member invited by UPP.
Entry at 4:30 pm
Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.
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