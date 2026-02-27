Urban Produce Push (UPP)

Hosted by

Urban Produce Push (UPP)

About this event

Sales closed

Empty Bowls, Full Communities

1015 Avenida Cesar E Chavez

Kansas City, MO 64108, USA

Add a donation for Urban Produce Push (UPP)

$

VIP Admission
$75

Exclusive Early Entry at 4:00 pm Happy Hour

Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.

** First choice selection of handmade bowls **

General Admission
$50

Entry at 4:30 pm

Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.

Table Sponsor
$500

Reserved seating for 6 guests

Sponsor signage on table

Exclusive Early Entry at 4:00 pm Happy Hour

Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.

** First choice selection of handmade bowls **

Donation Ticket
$50

Unable to Attend: Pay It Forward Ticket covers the cost of attendance for a community member invited by UPP.


Entry at 4:30 pm

Includes handmade bowl, meal and beverage.

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