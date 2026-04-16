Empty Bowls Lower Valley 2026 Raffle

A chance to win. A chance to give.





Enter to win a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 45, one of the brand’s most recognizable travel bags. With its classic design and signature detailing, it’s made for both everyday style and effortless travel.





Every ticket purchased helps provide meals for families in our community through the Food Bank RGV.





This purchase is for a raffle ticket only and does not include entry into the event. Your information will be transferred onto a physical ticket and entered into the raffle drum for the drawing.





The drawing will take place at Empty Bowls Lower Valley on June 25, 2026. Winners do not need to be present.