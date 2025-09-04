ENA TNCC Instructor Course

TNCC INSTRUCTOR COURSE





The Trauma Nursing Core CourseTM (TNCC®) is a one day course developed by the Emergency Nurses Association® to present a firm foundation in trauma nursing and to provide nurses with core or basic trauma cognitive knowledge and psychomotor skills that are associated with the delivery of professional nursing care to the trauma patient.





The goal of the TNCC instructor course is to prepare nurses to effectively teach the TNCC provider course. The instructor course is open to current TNCC Providers who were recognized as having instructor potential during their provider course. After the instructor course, instructor candidates must be monitored teaching within 12 months to become a TNCC instructor.





Participants must be an RN. They must have been identified as having instructor potential during their provider course. Additional pre-testing and/or course observation might be necessary depending on the date and edition of the provider course.





Participants must also have identified a course director who will support them through the monitoring process.





Tuition does not include textbook. You may purchase a book, if needed and it must be the latest version (9th ed.) of the TNCC.