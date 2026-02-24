Global Midwife Response

Hosted by

Global Midwife Response

About this event

ENC HMS GME1

Montpelier

VT 05602, USA

Participant
Pay what you can

Workshop cost is $2000 (sliding scale $1700-$2000). Full registration cost (at $2000 level) includes your own NeoNatalie Complete and MamaNatalie - equipment necessary for teaching in the field. Please consider paying the full amount for this program (anything above the minimum can be added as a donation) as all proceeds go toward helping women and families in low resource areas have access to safe and compassionate care. Any additional donations above and beyond registration are appreciated.

Deposit (in lieu of full registration)
$1,000

You can place a non refundable deposit to hold your spot. Full balance is due two weeks before the first day of class in order to participate (please contact us on how to remit further payment). If you need to cancel for any reason we will give you the option of enrolling in the course at another time.

Essential Newborn Care 1
$400

Birth to first hour of life. Helping Babies Breathe.

Essential Newborn Care 2
$400

After the first hour of life to discharge from facility and beyond. Includes Essential Care for Every Baby as well as Small Babies.

HMS- Bleeding after Birth Complete
$500

Post-partum hemorrhage management

HMS - Pre Eclampsia & Eclampsia
$500

PE & E management

Global Midwifery Essentials Part 1
Pay what you can

The first part of our series on considerations for global midwifery work. Cultural and ethical considerations and responsibilities for global healthcare work. Sliding scale $300-$500.


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