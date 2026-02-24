ENC HMS GME1

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About this event
Workshop cost is $2000 (sliding scale $1700-$2000). Full registration cost (at $2000 level) includes your own NeoNatalie Complete and MamaNatalie - equipment necessary for teaching in the field. Please consider paying the full amount for this program (anything above the minimum can be added as a donation) as all proceeds go toward helping women and families in low resource areas have access to safe and compassionate care. Any additional donations above and beyond registration are appreciated.
You can place a non refundable deposit to hold your spot. Full balance is due two weeks before the first day of class in order to participate (please contact us on how to remit further payment). If you need to cancel for any reason we will give you the option of enrolling in the course at another time.
Birth to first hour of life. Helping Babies Breathe.
After the first hour of life to discharge from facility and beyond. Includes Essential Care for Every Baby as well as Small Babies.
Post-partum hemorrhage management
PE & E management
The first part of our series on considerations for global midwifery work. Cultural and ethical considerations and responsibilities for global healthcare work. Sliding scale $300-$500.
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