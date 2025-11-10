Enchant Christmas

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About this event
$
Age 18 - 64
Age 14 - 17
Age 3 - 13
We will have a designated time frame for Hovsepian families to ice skate together, so don’t miss out!
Prices will increase on the day of the event. Purchase your tickets now.
We will have a designated time frame for Hovsepian families to ice skate together, so don’t miss out!
Prices will increase on the day of the event. Purchase your tickets now.
Enjoy snow sliding like never before. Secure your spot early to ensure your experience. Each Snow Slide pass comes with 3 rides down the slide. (Waivers required for all sliders. Guests must be 42" tall; single riders only.)
Enjoy snow sliding like never before. Secure your spot early to ensure your experience. Each Snow Slide pass comes with 3 rides down the slide. (Waivers required for all sliders. Guests must be 42" tall; single riders only.)
See Enchant LA from the sky. Nightly capacity is limited—secure your seat early for the most breathtaking view in LA.
Secure your general parking spot now for a discounted price!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!