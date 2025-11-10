St. Gregory Hovsepian School

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St. Gregory Hovsepian School

About this event

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Enchant Christmas

285 W Huntington Dr

Arcadia, CA 91007, USA

Add a donation for St. Gregory Hovsepian School

$

General Admission - Adult
$32

Age 18 - 64

General Admission - Youth
$27

Age 14 - 17

General Admission - Child
$22

Age 3 - 13

Ice Skating - Adult (18+)
$15

We will have a designated time frame for Hovsepian families to ice skate together, so don’t miss out!

Prices will increase on the day of the event. Purchase your tickets now.

Ice Skating - Junior (3-17)
$12

We will have a designated time frame for Hovsepian families to ice skate together, so don’t miss out!

Prices will increase on the day of the event. Purchase your tickets now.

Snow Slide - Adult (18+)
$15

Enjoy snow sliding like never before. Secure your spot early to ensure your experience. Each Snow Slide pass comes with 3 rides down the slide. (Waivers required for all sliders. Guests must be 42" tall; single riders only.)

Snow Slide - Junior (3-17)
$12

Enjoy snow sliding like never before. Secure your spot early to ensure your experience. Each Snow Slide pass comes with 3 rides down the slide. (Waivers required for all sliders. Guests must be 42" tall; single riders only.)

Ferris Wheel
$12

See Enchant LA from the sky. Nightly capacity is limited—secure your seat early for the most breathtaking view in LA.

Parking
$15

Secure your general parking spot now for a discounted price!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!