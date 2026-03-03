Enchanted Garden Silent Auction

Enjoy a fabulous week at the beach in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida. Top floor unit of this spacious, beachy house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fully equipped kitchen, laundry, elevator. Heated pool and steps away from sugar-sand Cortez Beach on the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful views of the ocean and beach.

The house is within walking distance of many fun restaurants and shops. Others are reachable by free trolley which runs up and down the island. Activities available in the area include deep sea fishing, fishing off the pier, mini golf, 18-hole public golf course, aquarium, nature walks, horseback riding, kayak, jet skis, paddle board, parasailing, dolphin cruises. The sugar sand beach on the Gulf of Mexico is, of course, the main attraction.

Nearby airports are Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), about ½ hour drive from house, and Tampa, about one hour.

Available in the summer or fall of 2026, excluding July 4th and Labor Day weekends. Chosen week will be by mutual agreement with the owner.





Value: $4000