Enchanted Garden Silent Auction

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Starting bid
"Tango Turning World"
Dye infusion on aluminum print by Stuart Yankell.
36"H x 24"W
For more than four decades, Stuart Yankell has painted a multitude of musical and dance forms. His works are developed through a combination of on-site painting, studio work with live models and the forces of instinct and imagination.
Recent collectors in the entertainment industry include Dave Matthews, Carlos Santana, Natalie Merchant, and both Wynton and Bradford Marsalis. Yankell's paintings are represented in the sports industry in the collections of Derek Jeter, Steve Nash, Larry Brooks and Paul Goldschmidt. Stuart Yankell's work has earned a place in the vanguard of contemporary figurative painting and has been displayed in museums and galleries throughout the world.
Value: $2400
Starting bid
Enjoy a fabulous week at the beach in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida. Top floor unit of this spacious, beachy house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fully equipped kitchen, laundry, elevator. Heated pool and steps away from sugar-sand Cortez Beach on the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful views of the ocean and beach.
The house is within walking distance of many fun restaurants and shops. Others are reachable by free trolley which runs up and down the island. Activities available in the area include deep sea fishing, fishing off the pier, mini golf, 18-hole public golf course, aquarium, nature walks, horseback riding, kayak, jet skis, paddle board, parasailing, dolphin cruises. The sugar sand beach on the Gulf of Mexico is, of course, the main attraction.
Nearby airports are Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), about ½ hour drive from house, and Tampa, about one hour.
Available in the summer or fall of 2026, excluding July 4th and Labor Day weekends. Chosen week will be by mutual agreement with the owner.
Value: $4000
Starting bid
One pair of Gumps of San Francisco 14K gold pearl and sapphire cluster earrings.
Peter Suchy appraisal: $1350
Starting bid
By Stearns of Brazil
Appraised by Peter Suchy: $790
Starting bid
8 inch elongated link bracelet.
Appraised by Peter Suchy: $750
Starting bid
Size: 7 3/4
Appraised by Peter Suchy: $700
Starting bid
Made in Italy.
Appraised by Peter Suchy: $650
Starting bid
$500 towards SAVATREE service including general tree care, lawn care and plant health care. Also includes a professional assessment of your landscape by a certified arborist. Organic and hybrid programs.
Starting bid
Enjoy 10 tickets to live theater performances at Curtain Call during the 2026-27 season.
With a diverse lineup from dramas to musicals, these performances are perfect for sharing memorable nights out with friends and family.
Valid from 9/1/26 – 6/30/27 in either The Kweskin Theatre or in The Dressing Room Theatre.
Value: $460
Starting bid
1/6 cord of premium, kiln-dried firewood which provides clean, consistent and high heat burn. Includes home delivery, a rack and stacking.
Value: $425
Starting bid
-Two individual memberships
-PBA swag bag
Unlimited Reservations/ Month.
14-Day Advance Booking (& priority signups for clinics & events)
10% Discount (court time, lessons, grab & go and merch)
4 Complimentary Guest Passes
13-27 Courts (official acrytech surface)
Value: $399
Starting bid
Enjoy a Restore Day (Stamford) + facial-4 treatments in one day:
-Cryotherapy session
-Compression session
-Neveskin facial
-Red Light Therapy session
Starting bid
Bench has detailed arched back, curved arms and flat seat.
36"H x 55"L x 17"W
20 lbs.
Bench will be delivered by United Home & Patio.
Value: $350
Starting bid
*Two-year dual couple membership to the Avon Theatre. This includes all events during Avon-on-Tour while renovations are underway, and for 1 year after the Avon Theatre reopens in September 2027.
*Plus four free general admission tickets to a
movie when the Avon Theatre is
re-opened September 2027.
Membership must be activated by July 1, 2026
Value: $338
Starting bid
Stainless steel watch with sapphire crystal and quartz movement. Water resistant.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner at this family owned and operated restaurant located on the Darien border. The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s is renowned for its Certified Angus beef, select premium seafood, and Italian specialties.
2748 Boston Post Rd, Suite B, Darien
Starting bid
This 48" high Labrador silhouette is made of cold rolled steel that has been sand-blasted, primed, powder-coated and rebaked with Clearcoat for exterior use.
Artist: Silhouettes Unlimited specializes in dog breed specific lawn and garden art.
Value: $295
Starting bid
A collection of gift certificates to Stamford's favorite pizza restaurants:
Sorrento: $25
Riko's (West Main St): $100
Frank Pepe's: $150
Colony: $20 plus Colony t-shirt
Chicky's Grill & Pizza: $30
Total value: $325
Starting bid
Your year just got a whole lot sweeter! Enjoy Bundt cakes for a year:
Jan: 10" decorated cake
Feb: Double Bundtlet Tower
Mar: One dozen Bundtinis
Apr: Bundtlet
May: Triple Bundtlet Tower
June: 8" decorated cake
July: 10" decorated cake
Aug: Bundtlet
Sept: 8" decorated cake
Oct: Bundtlet
Nov: One dozen Bundtinis
Dec: 8" cake w/frosting
Value: $300+
Starting bid
Appraised by Peter Suchy: $285
Starting bid
This open-system hydroponic garden brings Scandinavian style to your kitchen counter. It features four oval pots with slotted bottoms that sit atop a 3-liter reservoir. This base is flanked by two wooden poles, which hold a tension-set, full-spectrum LED light bar.
Value: $259
Starting bid
Candace Cushing, veteran college counselor, is offering a one-hour session covering one of two topics:
LinkedIn: Candy Cushing
Value: $250
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a blow dry plus various hair products
Value: $250
Starting bid
Rejuvenate your skin at Serotonin Centers with the Hydrafacial in Stamford, CT—a powerful, non-invasive treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate. Using advanced technology, Hydrafacial targets fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and enlarged pores, delivering instant results with zero downtime.
Starting bid
Mianus River Park is a 391-acre nature reserve nestled on the Stamford/Greenwich border. The park features a two-mile stretch of the beautiful Mianus River, forest lands, vernal pools, glacial outcroppings, varied wildlife and miles of rolling trails.
Join Craig Kennedy, a Friends of Mianus River Park Board member, who will lead a 2-hour walk. He will be joined by other board members who will discuss the park's history, the Friends' efforts to restore it and the local flora and fauna that make it a true gem. Walk's length and difficulty will be customized to accommodate the group.
Max size of group: 10-15 people
Value: $200
Starting bid
This 24" Golden Retriever sign on (2) 5/16" rods is made of cold rolled steel that has been sand-blasted, primed, powder-coated and re-baked with Clearcoat for exterior use.
Artist: Silhouettes Unlimited specializes in dog breed specific lawn and garden art.
Value: $200
Starting bid
$200 gift certificate to be used towards any purchase on the Bloomcourt Farm website such as a flower subscription or bouquet of the week. Bloomcourt is a woman-owned and community-minded specialty cut flower farm in Chappaqua, NY specializing in growing high quality, unusual varieties that are highly coveted by designers and keen flower lovers alike.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card from Reveal Hair Salon plus a basket of salon products: shampoo, conditioner, spray and a wet brush.
Address: 332A Hope St., Stamford
Value: $200
Starting bid
Favorite Stamford restaurants:
Trip's: $50
Farmhouse at the Crossroads: $50
The Stamford: $75
Value: $175
Starting bid
Title: "Two Rhodes"
Pink rhododendron in an impressionistic style by local Stamford artist, Scott Smith.
22" x 28" (w/mat)
Starting bid
60-minute stretch session @ High Ridge location.
Valid 5/14/26-11/14/26
Value: $145
Starting bid
Two tickets to Classic Stones Live on Thursday, June 18 @ 8 pm.
Tribute band Classic Stones Live captures the raw energy of the most electrifying performances throughout The Rolling Stones career and recreates The Stones in their legendary prime.
Classic Stones Live performs all of the songs that are staples of any Rolling Stones show in original tunings.
Value: $142
Starting bid
“Spring Cape” hydrangea flower pierced earrings crafted by Michael Michaud Design, a world-renowned, award-winning collection of botanical jewelry. Inspired by the beautiful blue and purple hues of hydrangeas that blanket the quaint roads of Cape Cod.
Cast bronze with a hand patina finish. Accented with cast glass. Each piece is handcrafted and cast from the actual plant using a technique similar to lost-wax casting.
Value: $135
Starting bid
Founded in 1905, Fenton became the largest producer of handmade colored glass in the U.S. before ceasing operation in 2011. The ruffled, flower-like rim of this vase is characteristic of a Fenton vase.
13" tall
Excellent condition
Value: $100
Starting bid
A collection of gift cards from Stamford's favorite Italian restaurants:
Pellicci's: $50
Villa Italia: $50
Starting bid
Add this cement gargoyle to your garden!
17"H x 7"W
Value: $75
Starting bid
Donate to The Stamford Garden Club to support our community outreach projects. Point your phone's camera at the QR code and click the link to the donation site.
Note: the 17% fee is at your discretion (use the drop down box to change).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!