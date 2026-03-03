The Stamford Garden Club
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The Stamford Garden Club

Hosted by

The Stamford Garden Club

About this event

Sales closed

Enchanted Garden Silent Auction

Pick-up location

At the event or email [email protected] to arrange pickup

Stuart Yankell Limited Edition Print item
Stuart Yankell Limited Edition Print
$1,200

Starting bid

"Tango Turning World"


Dye infusion on aluminum print by Stuart Yankell.

36"H x 24"W


For more than four decades, Stuart Yankell has painted a multitude of musical and dance forms. His works are developed through a combination of on-site painting, studio work with live models and the forces of instinct and imagination.


Recent collectors in the entertainment industry include Dave Matthews, Carlos Santana, Natalie Merchant, and both Wynton and Bradford Marsalis. Yankell's paintings are represented in the sports industry in the collections of Derek Jeter, Steve Nash, Larry Brooks and Paul Goldschmidt. Stuart Yankell's work has earned a place in the vanguard of contemporary figurative painting and has been displayed in museums and galleries throughout the world.


Value: $2400

One Week Escape to Anna Maria Island, FL item
One Week Escape to Anna Maria Island, FL item
One Week Escape to Anna Maria Island, FL item
One Week Escape to Anna Maria Island, FL
$2,000

Starting bid

Enjoy a fabulous week at the beach in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Florida. Top floor unit of this spacious, beachy house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fully equipped kitchen, laundry, elevator. Heated pool and steps away from sugar-sand Cortez Beach on the Gulf of Mexico. Beautiful views of the ocean and beach.

The house is within walking distance of many fun restaurants and shops. Others are reachable by free trolley which runs up and down the island. Activities available in the area include deep sea fishing, fishing off the pier, mini golf, 18-hole public golf course, aquarium, nature walks, horseback riding, kayak, jet skis, paddle board, parasailing, dolphin cruises. The sugar sand beach on the Gulf of Mexico is, of course, the main attraction.

Nearby airports are Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), about ½ hour drive from house, and Tampa, about one hour.

Available in the summer or fall of 2026, excluding July 4th and Labor Day weekends. Chosen week will be by mutual agreement with the owner.


Value: $4000

14K Gold Pearl and Sapphire Earrings item
14K Gold Pearl and Sapphire Earrings
$650

Starting bid

One pair of Gumps of San Francisco 14K gold pearl and sapphire cluster earrings.


Peter Suchy appraisal: $1350

14K Gold Tear-drop Earrings with Garnets item
14K Gold Tear-drop Earrings with Garnets
$375

Starting bid

By Stearns of Brazil

Appraised by Peter Suchy: $790

14K Gold Bracelet item
14K Gold Bracelet
$400

Starting bid

8 inch elongated link bracelet.

Appraised by Peter Suchy: $750

Vintage Two-tone 14K Gold and Diamond Ring item
Vintage Two-tone 14K Gold and Diamond Ring
$350

Starting bid

Size: 7 3/4

Appraised by Peter Suchy: $700

Pair of Florentine 14K Gold Earrings item
Pair of Florentine 14K Gold Earrings
$390

Starting bid

Made in Italy.

Appraised by Peter Suchy: $650

SAVATREE $500 Gift Certificate item
SAVATREE $500 Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

$500 towards SAVATREE service including general tree care, lawn care and plant health care. Also includes a professional assessment of your landscape by a certified arborist. Organic and hybrid programs.



Curtain Call Tickets item
Curtain Call Tickets
$230

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 tickets to live theater performances at Curtain Call during the 2026-27 season.

With a diverse lineup from dramas to musicals, these performances are perfect for sharing memorable nights out with friends and family.


Valid from 9/1/26 – 6/30/27 in either The Kweskin Theatre or in The Dressing Room Theatre.


Value: $460

Vermont Good Wood item
Vermont Good Wood
$250

Starting bid

1/6 cord of premium, kiln-dried firewood which provides clean, consistent and high heat burn. Includes home delivery, a rack and stacking.


Value: $425

Pickleball America Memberships (2) item
Pickleball America Memberships (2)
$200

Starting bid

-Two individual memberships

-PBA swag bag

Unlimited Reservations/ Month.
14-Day Advance Booking (& priority signups for clinics & events)
10% Discount (court time, lessons, grab & go and merch)
4 Complimentary Guest Passes
13-27 Courts (official acrytech surface)


Value: $399

Restore $370 Gift Certificate item
Restore $370 Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a Restore Day (Stamford) + facial-4 treatments in one day:

-Cryotherapy session

-Compression session

-Neveskin facial

-Red Light Therapy session

Iron Garden Bench in Green Verde Finish item
Iron Garden Bench in Green Verde Finish
$175

Starting bid

Bench has detailed arched back, curved arms and flat seat.

36"H x 55"L x 17"W

20 lbs.

Bench will be delivered by United Home & Patio.


Value: $350

Avon Theatre Couple Membership item
Avon Theatre Couple Membership
$170

Starting bid

*Two-year dual couple membership to the Avon Theatre. This includes all events during Avon-on-Tour while renovations are underway, and for 1 year after the Avon Theatre reopens in September 2027.


*Plus four free general admission tickets to a

movie when the Avon Theatre is

re-opened September 2027.


Membership must be activated by July 1, 2026


Value: $338

Peter Suchy Men's Watch item
Peter Suchy Men's Watch
$150

Starting bid

Stainless steel watch with sapphire crystal and quartz movement. Water resistant.


Value: $300

$300 Gift Certificate to The Water's Edge item
$300 Gift Certificate to The Water's Edge
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at this family owned and operated restaurant located on the Darien border. The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s is renowned for its Certified Angus beef, select premium seafood, and Italian specialties.

2748 Boston Post Rd, Suite B, Darien

Labrador Silhouette "Drive Slowly-Dogs at Play" Sign item
Labrador Silhouette "Drive Slowly-Dogs at Play" Sign
$150

Starting bid

This 48" high Labrador silhouette is made of cold rolled steel that has been sand-blasted, primed, powder-coated and rebaked with Clearcoat for exterior use.


Artist: Silhouettes Unlimited specializes in dog breed specific lawn and garden art.


Value: $295

Pizza Nights! item
Pizza Nights!
$200

Starting bid

A collection of gift certificates to Stamford's favorite pizza restaurants:

Sorrento: $25

Riko's (West Main St): $100

Frank Pepe's: $150

Colony: $20 plus Colony t-shirt

Chicky's Grill & Pizza: $30


Total value: $325

Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Nothing Bundt Cakes
$150

Starting bid

Your year just got a whole lot sweeter! Enjoy Bundt cakes for a year:


Jan: 10" decorated cake

Feb: Double Bundtlet Tower

Mar: One dozen Bundtinis

Apr: Bundtlet

May: Triple Bundtlet Tower

June: 8" decorated cake

July: 10" decorated cake

Aug: Bundtlet

Sept: 8" decorated cake

Oct: Bundtlet

Nov: One dozen Bundtinis

Dec: 8" cake w/frosting


Value: $300+


Vintage Child's 14K Gold and Diamond Ring item
Vintage Child's 14K Gold and Diamond Ring
$150

Starting bid

Appraised by Peter Suchy: $285

AUK Mini Indoor Herb Growing Kit item
AUK Mini Indoor Herb Growing Kit
$130

Starting bid

This open-system hydroponic garden brings Scandinavian style to your kitchen counter. It features four oval pots with slotted bottoms that sit atop a 3-liter reservoir. This base is flanked by two wooden poles, which hold a tension-set, full-spectrum LED light bar.


Value: $259

College Counseling item
College Counseling
$125

Starting bid

Candace Cushing, veteran college counselor, is offering a one-hour session covering one of two topics:

  1. "Is the college process making your head spin?" Your opportunity to delve into the college search and admission process.
  2. "You never get a second chance to make a good first impression." Mock college interview/critique and resume review.

LinkedIn: Candy Cushing


Value: $250

1026 Salon Gift Certificate & Salon Products item
1026 Salon Gift Certificate & Salon Products
$125

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a blow dry plus various hair products


Value: $250



Serotonin Anti-aging Center $250 Gift Certificate item
Serotonin Anti-aging Center $250 Gift Certificate
$125

Starting bid

Rejuvenate your skin at Serotonin Centers with the Hydrafacial in Stamford, CT—a powerful, non-invasive treatment designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate. Using advanced technology, Hydrafacial targets fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and enlarged pores, delivering instant results with zero downtime.

Mianus River Park Guided Tour item
Mianus River Park Guided Tour
$100

Starting bid

Mianus River Park is a 391-acre nature reserve nestled on the Stamford/Greenwich border. The park features a two-mile stretch of the beautiful Mianus River, forest lands, vernal pools, glacial outcroppings, varied wildlife and miles of rolling trails.

Join Craig Kennedy, a Friends of Mianus River Park Board member, who will lead a 2-hour walk. He will be joined by other board members who will discuss the park's history, the Friends' efforts to restore it and the local flora and fauna that make it a true gem. Walk's length and difficulty will be customized to accommodate the group.

Max size of group: 10-15 people


Value: $200

Golden Retriever Garden Shadow Sign item
Golden Retriever Garden Shadow Sign
$100

Starting bid

This 24" Golden Retriever sign on (2) 5/16" rods is made of cold rolled steel that has been sand-blasted, primed, powder-coated and re-baked with Clearcoat for exterior use.


Artist: Silhouettes Unlimited specializes in dog breed specific lawn and garden art.


Value: $200

Bloomcourt Farm Gift Certificate item
Bloomcourt Farm Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$200 gift certificate to be used towards any purchase on the Bloomcourt Farm website such as a flower subscription or bouquet of the week. Bloomcourt is a woman-owned and community-minded specialty cut flower farm in Chappaqua, NY specializing in growing high quality, unusual varieties that are highly coveted by designers and keen flower lovers alike.

Reveal Hair Salon $100 GC plus Salon Products item
Reveal Hair Salon $100 GC plus Salon Products
$100

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card from Reveal Hair Salon plus a basket of salon products: shampoo, conditioner, spray and a wet brush.

Address: 332A Hope St., Stamford


Value: $200

Stamford Night Out item
Stamford Night Out
$90

Starting bid

Favorite Stamford restaurants:

Trip's: $50

Farmhouse at the Crossroads: $50

The Stamford: $75


Value: $175

Original Watercolor Painting item
Original Watercolor Painting
$150

Starting bid

Title: "Two Rhodes"


Pink rhododendron in an impressionistic style by local Stamford artist, Scott Smith.


22" x 28" (w/mat)

Massage Envy item
Massage Envy
$75

Starting bid

60-minute stretch session @ High Ridge location.

Valid 5/14/26-11/14/26


Value: $145

Ridgefield Playhouse Tickets item
Ridgefield Playhouse Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Two tickets to Classic Stones Live on Thursday, June 18 @ 8 pm.


Tribute band Classic Stones Live captures the raw energy of the most electrifying performances throughout The Rolling Stones career and recreates The Stones in their legendary prime.

Classic Stones Live performs all of the songs that are staples of any Rolling Stones show in original tunings.


Value: $142

Michael Michaud Earrings item
Michael Michaud Earrings
$65

Starting bid

“Spring Cape” hydrangea flower pierced earrings crafted by Michael Michaud Design, a world-renowned, award-winning collection of botanical jewelry. Inspired by the beautiful blue and purple hues of hydrangeas that blanket the quaint roads of Cape Cod.


Cast bronze with a hand patina finish. Accented with cast glass. Each piece is handcrafted and cast from the actual plant using a technique similar to lost-wax casting.


Value: $135

Vintage Fenton Glass Vase item
Vintage Fenton Glass Vase
$75

Starting bid

Founded in 1905, Fenton became the largest producer of handmade colored glass in the U.S. before ceasing operation in 2011. The ruffled, flower-like rim of this vase is characteristic of a Fenton vase.

13" tall

Excellent condition


Value: $100



Stamford Italian Night item
Stamford Italian Night
$50

Starting bid

A collection of gift cards from Stamford's favorite Italian restaurants:

Pellicci's: $50

Villa Italia: $50

Gargoyle item
Gargoyle
$35

Starting bid

Add this cement gargoyle to your garden!

17"H x 7"W


Value: $75

Make A Donation! item
Make A Donation!
$25

Starting bid

Donate to The Stamford Garden Club to support our community outreach projects. Point your phone's camera at the QR code and click the link to the donation site.

Note: the 17% fee is at your discretion (use the drop down box to change).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!