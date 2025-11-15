✨ Enchanted Pointe Shoe Auction – Nutcracker Reimagined, Saturday Matinee

This teal shoe celebrates the rich abundance of the autumn forest floor. It's a tribute to the sheer, joyful work of the season. The emotion here is one of satisfaction and grounding. The prominent mushrooms and the plump moss are all about the beautiful decay and renewal cycle. The little critter inside is busy, surrounded by nature's bounty—nuts, fungi, and colorful leaves—all tucked away for the colder months. It’s a scene designed to make you feel the cool, crisp air and the deep, comforting smell of damp earth.