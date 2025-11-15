✨ Enchanted Pointe Shoe Auction – Nutcracker Reimagined, Saturday Matinee

Hosted by
About this event
1 Eagle Way, Broomfield, CO 80020, USA
Starting bid
This teal shoe celebrates the rich abundance of the autumn forest floor. It's a tribute to the sheer, joyful work of the season. The emotion here is one of satisfaction and grounding. The prominent mushrooms and the plump moss are all about the beautiful decay and renewal cycle. The little critter inside is busy, surrounded by nature's bounty—nuts, fungi, and colorful leaves—all tucked away for the colder months. It’s a scene designed to make you feel the cool, crisp air and the deep, comforting smell of damp earth.
Starting bid
This magenta shoe is truly about the richness of the forest floor, a secluded, quiet place teeming with small wonders. The vibrant, warm colors express the feeling of hidden beauty and unexpected delight in the deeper woods. The inspiration was the soft glow under a canopy, where delicate blossoms and plump, whimsical mushrooms thrive. The scene is meant to evoke a sense of enchantment and gentle magic, a moment of intimate peace where tiny creatures find solace and comfort amidst the blooms and foliage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!