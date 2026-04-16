Enchanted Rainforest Silent Auction 2026 Travel

This experience is valid in 46 states. Not valid in Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, or Utah. Enjoy an unforgettable experience that brings the look and feel of the vineyards straight to your doorstep. You will receive six bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant who will guide you through 90 minutes of virtual wine education via live video.

INCLUDES: - Six bottles of wine (shipping included!) - 90 Minutes of virtual wine education over live video

PRP Wine International has been providing Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Their mission is to deliver a personal Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home. This is truly something that you and your guests will enjoy as you will get to learn about and taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find easily through other outlets! Many of their wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required. Cannot be combined with any other offer, certificate, or voucher. Must be 21 years or older to participate. Void where prohibited by law.

Reservations required and subject to availability. Once a date is requested, PRP Wine International will follow up to confirm it is available. This experience is not valid in Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, or Utah. Cannot be redeemed for wine set only, must be booked as full sampling experience. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 12 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available