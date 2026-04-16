Enchanted Rainforest Silent Auction 2026 Travel

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About this event
Starting bid
While millions tune into watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television, you can enjoy an up close and personal view just steps away from the action. Our parade experience offers a fun mix of inside and outside elements. Enjoy a fantastic private indoor and outdoor view of the parade as it winds down 6th Avenue. Inside, guests will enjoy an unlimited, full American breakfast buffet complete with brunch cocktails as they experience the world-famous parade. Outside, guests can step out to enjoy the action up close. Enjoy assorted orange, cranberry and tomato juice, American coffee and tea, mimosa and bellinis. INCLUDED: - Reserved Seating In Main Dining Room for Two Guests - Gourmet Brunch Buffet and Open Bar - Private Indoor/Outdoor Viewing Area of Festivities BUFFET DETAILS (Subject to change within reason): Baskets of Freshly Made Pastries with Butter and Assorted Jams Cereal, Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter, Scrambled Egg Whites with Grilled Tomato, Brioche French Toast with Strawberries & Vanilla Laced Marscarpone, Home Fries, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Breakfast Sausage
Valid Thanksgiving Day - subject to availability. You can redeem for this year or the next year. Book early to ensure your seats for the year of your choice. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 12 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Starting bid
Enjoy an amazing 7 night cruise for two! A voyage through history dedicated to the Golden Age of Greek civilization and beyond, this cruise comes complete with a guest lecturer, Eugenia Alexiou - an expert historian and graduate of the Athens’ Tour Guide Academy. The journey to off-the-beaten track locales in the Peloponnese peninsula is a masterclass on classical antiquity and the Roman conquest, ending with the transition to the Christian empire of Byzantium. Experience a harmonious balance between conventional cruising and private yachting, along with an exciting voyage of discovery. Your cruise will depart and return to Marina Zea, Athens with stops at Nauplion, Monemvassia, Gytheio, Pylos,Olympia, Itea and Ancient Epidavros.
INCLUDED: -Accommodation in double or twin Category B cabins with private SH/WC & air conditioning-Buffet breakfast and two meals daily, including a welcome cocktail-Optional visits to 4 UNESCO sites (entrance fees apply), Captain's Honor Night-Corinth Canal Crossing Variety Cruises is the 2016 USA Today Reader's Choice for "Best Boutique Cruise Line" worldwide. Flights, crew tips, shore excursions and other personal expenses are not included. Port taxes of roughly $370 per person is collected during the cruise.
Subject to availability on "Antiquity to Byzantium" Cruise. Blackout dates may apply. Variety may offer an alternative cruise program in casethe certificate is for a cruise program which is not operated anymore by Variety Cruises. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for afriend!). Book within 9 months of purchase and complete travel within 12 months of purchase.
Starting bid
Enjoy a three-night cowboy experience for two guests at the Double R Ranch! Located in Elgin, Arizona, the Double R Ranch is rich in western history with land that was once home to famous Apache chiefs Geronimo and Cochise. The gentle well-trained horses are the heartbeat of the ranch, and it has some of the best trail riding available anywhere. This is your chance to experience the true Western lifestyle that most only see in the movies.
INCLUDES: - Three nights in private cabin for two (cabin sleeps five - add additional guests for a fee) - All meals - Horseback riding - Ranch activities such as roping, target shooting, archery, and cattle working (team penning)
Double R Ranch offers exceptional horseback riding in the mountainous rugged Arizona terrain surrounding the ranch. Whether you’re an experienced rider or it’s your first time in the saddle, the ranch staff will make sure you get exactly what you’re looking for!
Subject to availability. Not valid during holidays. Thursday check-ins only. Check-in starts at 2pm. Check-out by 1pm Sunday. Private cabin sleeps 5 people, but package is for 2 guests. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Nonrefundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Surrounded by lush gardens and centrally located in downtown Calistoga, Brannan Cottage Inn is featured on TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame, winning Certificates of Excellence for fivestar reviews for six years in a row. A contemporary spin on Victorian luxury, the inn connects you to Calistoga’s birth as a resort mecca with the ultimate in convenience and relaxation of modern technology. Start the day with the best coffee in town and breakfast bites at Sam’s General Store in the parlor. Then, explore town on cruiser bikes, make exquisite new wine & food discoveries, hike the rugged mountains above Calistoga, or relax at a nearby hot springs spa.
INCLUDES: - Two nights in King Room - Cruiser bikes -Concierge
The custom appointed King rooms are outfitted with luxury pillow-topped beds & linens, exquisite ensuite bathrooms with heated tile floors, bathrobes, rain shower heads, luxury bath & shower products, and in-room espresso machines. Two rooms feature a fireplace and a private deck.
Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply during special event and holiday weekends. Book within 9 months of purchase and complete travel within 12 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
You and a friend will kick off the holidays in style! Join us for a cocktail reception with waiter-passed hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet buffet dinner and live entertainment. As a special treat, a professional photographer will be on-site for personal photos throughout the evening! The Treelighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center is one of New York City’s mostcelebrated events, with the iconic tree serving as a universal symbol of the most festive season of the year. Rather than joining the tens of thousands of onlookers crowding sidewalks in the bitter December cold, enjoy direct views of the tree lighting and accompanying festivities from one of the best views of Rockefeller Center! There will be a mix of high-energy entertainment, live music and plenty of dancing to the sounds of our awesome DJ. You will gain access to this highly secure event with an official credential letter approved by the NYPD.
INCLUDED (for two): - Restaurant features private terrace and birds-eye view of Rockefeller Center - Exclusive Rockefeller Center event-entry credentials for ground level access - Access includes an exquisite buffet, cocktail reception with open bar - Professional Photos, special welcome and live entertainment - Awesome DJ who will have you rocking around the Christmas Tree! - Airfare not included
Please book at least 60 days in advance. If you miss this year, it's good for next year's lighting. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 12 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available
Starting bid
Experience a romantic couple's getaway with a 3-night stay in your choice of cabin resorts across the US and Canada. Enjoy breathtaking scenery, outdoor adventures, and cozy accommodations for two, creating memories that will last a lifetime!
INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of cabin resorts in a variety of US destinations, including the Smokies, Ozarks, Rockies, and more! - Choose from well-reviewed cabin resorts detailed in the link below - Cabin will accommodate at least 2 adults - Upgrade your accommodations, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31069
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Gratuities, food, airfare, transfers, and other transportation not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Experience the charm of New England with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of inns and resorts. From historic landscapes to quaint towns, New England delivers rich history and natural beauty.
INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of properties in throughout New England detailed in the link below - Choose from well-reviewed and charming 3-star inns and resorts, with select 4-star options depending on date - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the property's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32888
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Gratuities, food, airfare, transfers, and other transportation not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
This experience is valid in 46 states. Not valid in Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, or Utah. Enjoy an unforgettable experience that brings the look and feel of the vineyards straight to your doorstep. You will receive six bottles of wine and a Wine Consultant who will guide you through 90 minutes of virtual wine education via live video.
INCLUDES: - Six bottles of wine (shipping included!) - 90 Minutes of virtual wine education over live video
PRP Wine International has been providing Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Their mission is to deliver a personal Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home. This is truly something that you and your guests will enjoy as you will get to learn about and taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find easily through other outlets! Many of their wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required. Cannot be combined with any other offer, certificate, or voucher. Must be 21 years or older to participate. Void where prohibited by law.
Reservations required and subject to availability. Once a date is requested, PRP Wine International will follow up to confirm it is available. This experience is not valid in Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, or Utah. Cannot be redeemed for wine set only, must be booked as full sampling experience. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 12 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available
Starting bid
Embark on a nature-inspired retreat with a four-night stay for two at your choice of hotels near an iconic national park. From geysers to towering cliffs, customize your escape to embrace the majesty of nature's wonders.
INCLUDES: - 4 nights in your choice of a hotel near a National Park detailed in the link below. - Comfortable, well-reviewed 2- and 3-star hotels, with some 4-star options depending on availability. - Parks include Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Great Smoky Mountains and more! - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion. - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated resort fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T42913
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Gratuities, food, airfare, transfers, and other transportation not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Colorado Ranch B&B getaway at Sylvan Dale Ranch - you’ll get a lot more than just a comfortable night’s rest and a hearty ranch breakfast; you’ll get our timeless Western ambiance combined with 3,200 acres of foothills beauty to explore! Located in the Rocky Mountain foothills just 10 minutes from Loveland, Colorado, and an easy hour from Denver, you will be charmed by the sense of restful seclusion. Our cabins are nestled within our scenic valley. The Western lifestyle always encourages a good night’s sleep and a hearty appetite.
INCLUDES: - Three nights in Guest House - Daily country breakfast - Access to winter ranch activities
To enhance your stay, visit our Game Courts with tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, foursquare, and basketball. Challenge your group to a game of volleyball, pitch some horseshoes, and brush up on your skills with a game of ping-pong, foosball, or billiards in the Game Room. Ask about nearby bike trails. Jog and hike, then curl up with your favorite read! Access to horseback riding, bass fishing, and archery is weather dependent and additional fees apply.
Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply on holidays. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona is an 18-hole, par 61 golf course renowned for its exceptional playing conditions, friendly service, challenging layout and great food. This course allows players of all abilities to get out and enjoy the game of golf, the way it is meant to be enjoyed. You will use every club in your bag on this wonderful layout and better yet it won't take all day. Augusta Ranch was rated "Best Executive Golf Course" by the Arizona Republic, "Host Course of the Year" by the Arizona Women’s Golf Association and home to the Arizona Short Course Classic, Mesa Arizona's Augusta Ranch Golf Club does not rest on its laurels. With all that Augusta Ranch Golf Club has to offer including superior service and outstanding course conditions, you’ll be left to wonder, "Do I really need to travel to Georgia to play Augusta?" While Augusta Ranch Golf Club is the ideal facility for players new to the game, golfers looking to improve their scores will find Augusta Ranch is a great place to tune-up their short game. And you can play 18 holes of golf in less than three hours. Walking is permitted.
Book tee time no more than 3 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months. You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!)
Starting bid
Stay and play on the lake! This overnight resort package includes deluxe room accommodations and unlimited golf for two at The Links at Lakehouse!
Includes: - One-night stay for two guests in Deluxe Accommodations (Sunday - Thursday) - Unlimited golf (with cart) for two golfers on day of arrival and departure - Use of driving range and practice areas
Lakehouse Resort offers affordable luxury on the shores of sunny Lake San Marcos matched with an unparalleled guest service experience. Reminiscent of a summer lake house, Lakehouse is a north San Diego resort and a tranquil escape from life’s daily stresses. Guests enjoy championship golf, a full-service marina several restaurant options, free Wi-Fi and two sparkling pools. Step away from the everyday at Lakehouse. The Links at Lakehouse is a mature, semi-private course nestled in the coastal foothills of north San Diego County. The Harry Rainville designed par-71 course boasts a links style experience with stunning backdrops spanning 6,400 yards. The Links at Lakehouse rewards mindful play with its spacious, angular holes. Designed to challenge players of all levels, the course provides many options for the thoughtful golfer.
Subject to availability when you call to book. Only valid for stays Sunday - Thursday. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase.
Starting bid
Spend 4 nights with family or friends in Island Park, Idaho, at the Sawtelle Mountain Resort! Sawtelle Mountain Resort was voted the best lodging in Island Park and is enhanced by it's convenient location near Yellowstone National Park, Mt. Jefferson, Sawtelle Peak, Two Top, Madison River, Snake River, and Henry’s Lake. Over 500 miles of beautiful, groomed trails surround Sawtelle so you can ride out the door to your favorite recreational trails! This vacation package is perfect for families to get away to the great outdoors.
INCLUDES: - 4 nights in a Double Queen Room - 1-day snowmobile or 1-day Razor Rental depending upon the season (Seats 2, Snowmobiling is dependent upon having enough snow on the ground to protect the machines) - Kid "Glamping Experience" (use of play tent and plush firepit with pretend s'mores) - Hotel amenities include indoor pool, hot tub, exercise room, arcade game room, breakfast, and coffee
Double Queen Room includes 2 queen beds, desk, mini fridge, microwave, TV, and WiFi.
Subject to availability. Not valid over holidays. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Nonrefundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Embark on a Pacific Northwest adventure with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of hotels in Oregon. From coastal escapes to scenic vineyards, Oregon brings new discoveries amidst the state's diverse and captivating landscapes.
INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Seaside or another Oregon destination - Choose from well-reviewed 3-star hotels, with some 4-star options detailed in the link below - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
Some hotels charge a resort fee and local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32958
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Gratuities, food, airfare, transfers, and other transportation not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Experience the best of the Windy City with a 3-night stay in vibrant downtown Chicago. Discover the city’s iconic skyline and rich history on a top-rated architecture river cruise. From world-class dining to cultural landmarks, this getaway offers the perfect mix of urban adventure and scenic relaxation.
INCLUDES: - 3 nights in your choice of a hotel in Chicago - Choose from well-reviewed 3- and 4-star hotels detailed in the link below - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion. - Architecture river cruise - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
Architecture river cruise will be approximately 90 minutes and departing from either Navy Pier or Michigan Avenue. Listen as an architecture expert introduces the city's landmarks. See buildings by world-famous architects including Mies van der Rohe, Helmut Jahn, and beyond. A boat on the river is the best vantage point to admire the distinct city skyline. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Limited availability during peak times. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Gratuities, food, airfare, transfers, and other transportation not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Experience Canandaigua from one of five comfortably appointed and spacious guest rooms, all with private en-suite baths and several with fireplaces. The Bed and Breakfast at Oliver Phelps is tastefully furnished with period antiques, 12 ft ceilings, and an inviting fireplace for a unique feeling of historic grandeur. Awake to a delicious three course breakfast served with local juices, coffee, or tea. Then, enjoy the park-like setting in the backyard with 40+ trees, enclosed Gazebo, and open deck for you to sit back and relax. When the day is done, revel in the delicious spoils acquired from your adventures with wine, cheese, and home brew.
INCLUDES: - Three Nights Muir Guest Room - King Bed - Free Parking - Private Bathroom - Daily Three-Course, Locally-Sourced and Organic Breakfast - Home Baked Afternoon Treats and Hot Tea or Coffee
Subject to availability. Not valid on holidays. Book early to assure best availability. Complete travel within 12 months of certificate purchase. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Choose from up to 3,000 resorts across the globe, including in the United States, Finland, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic Islands, and Central and South America.
INCLUDES - 7 nights of resort accommodations - Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available. -
Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee (ranging from $0 to $50/night) that is out of Odenza's control. View resorts, availability, room details, and applicable fees at: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp Tip: When searching availability, start with a broad date range (say, an 8-week window), then view specific dates available at each resort.
Subject to availability. Availability depends on the resort you choose. Book early for best availability. Low availability during peak seasons. Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee due at check-in. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 18 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Escape to your choice of golf resorts throughout the continental US, where world-class fairways and stunning scenery await. Whether you seek relaxation or championship-level play, this getaway promises the perfect blend of leisure and excitement.
INCLUDES: - 2 nights in your choice of golf resorts located all over the continental US - Choose from comfortable, well-reviewed 3- and 4-star options detailed in the link below - Destinations include Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and more! - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
This package does not include greens fees. Traveler is responsible for booking their golf after certificate redemption. There is no requirement to purchase golf to redeem. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T21103
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Package is for accommodations only. Greens fees, gratuities, transportation, and food not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Experience the best of the Bluegrass State with a two-night stay in a 4-star Louisville hotel and a guided tour of the legendary Kentucky Bourbon Trail. From the historic charm of Whiskey Row to exclusive distillery tastings, this package offers the perfect blend of urban sophistication and authentic Southern heritage.
INCLUDES: - 2 nights in your choice of hotels in Louisville - Choose from well-reviewed 4-star hotels detailed in the link below - All-day tour on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail - Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption
Kentucky Bourbon Trail Tour: Enjoy professional transportation, guided tastings and behind-the-scenes insights at 3 iconic distilleries during this approximately 8 hour tour. Lunch and gratuities not included. While individual preferences are considered, each tour is uniquely tailored to highlight the best available distilleries. Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T27565
Subject to availability when you book. Not valid on Derby week. Limited availability during peak times. Travelers must be at least 21 y.o. Gratuities, food, airfare, transfers, and other transportation not included. Bookings are non-refundable and non-modifiable once certificate is redeemed. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Set off on a memorable 5-night family getaway to Orlando or the Gulf Coast, where sundrenched beaches and thrilling theme parks promise fun for everyone. INCLUDES: - 5 nights in your choice of resorts in Orlando and other Florida destinations - Choose from well-reviewed 3-star resorts detailed in the link below. 4-star resorts available for some dates. - Configuration will be 2 beds (double beds or larger) plus sofa bed, or another comparable configuration depending on availability. - Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T56830
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Bring the vineyards straight to your doorstep! You and your guests will taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find through other outlets. This wine sampling is a great way to understand unique wines and have fun in the process. Many of our wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year! We focus on bringing unique grapes and lesser known wine regions to your sampling. With PRP, you notice these differences as your spend time with your personal Wine Consultant. PRP Wine International has been providing In Home Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Our mission is to deliver a personal In Home Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home. Includes: -Premium Wine Sampling for up to 12 people -8 bottles of wine -90-minute session with personal Wine Consultant Valid within 90 minute drive of this PRP Wine Location (applies to in-person and virtual tastings). Tastings available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ. Must be 21 y.o. to participate. Void where prohibited by law. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no
Reservations required and subject to availability. Once a date is requested, the local office will follow up to confirm it is available. Cannot be combined with any other offer, certificate or voucher. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 12 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available
Starting bid
Choose from up to 3,000 resorts across the globe, including in the United States, Finland, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic Islands, and Central and South America.
Package includes: - 7 nights of resort accommodations. - Accommodations available for 2 adults as well as for 2 adults and 2 children (11 and under). Paid upgrades available. - Browse resorts and availability here: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp
Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee (ranging from $0 to $50/night) that is out of Odenza's control. View resorts, availability, room details, and applicable fees at: www.mywebrez.com/odenzaowrp Tip: When searching availability, start with a broad date range (say, an 8-week window), then view specific dates available at each resort.
Subject to availability. Availability depends on the resort you choose. Book early for best availability. Low availability during peak seasons. Some resorts charge a mandatory resort fee due at check-in. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 18 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
Experience ultimate relaxation and adventure with a 7-night getaway, where you can choose from an array of resorts and hotels. Numerous destinations are available across the US.
INCLUDES: - 7 nights accommodation - Choose from hotels and resorts detailed in the link below. - Room will accommodate 2 adults and 2 children (12 and under). Typical configuration will be 2 queen beds or 1 king bed + sofa bed. - Add additional travelers, upgrade your room, and extend your stay for a fee when booking. Stay fewer than 7 nights at premium properties or dates upon request.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. Limited to no availability during peak season for a particular destination. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at: https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T71050
Subject to availability. Limited to no availability during peak season for a particular destination. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. and legal guardian of any children traveling. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
History is everywhere at this historic property that has been snuggled in East Tennessee's beautiful Cumberland Mountains since the 1800s and operating as a B&B for more than 15 years. Eight large, comfortable, uniquely decorated guest rooms - each with its own private bath - make the B&B a perfect place for a quiet, secluded getaway for relaxation, romance, or adventure. Nestled among the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in a town described as "Mayberry" or "Stars Hollow," and only 90 minutes from Knoxville, this is your new "go to" getaway. Come luxuriate in one of the Inn's cozy rooms, listen for the quiet whispers from the past from Gap Creek, the old water wheel, or the 200-year-old Iron Furnace, explore 85 miles of National Park trails, watch the sunrise and sunset in awe from the breathtaking Pinnacle Overlook, and enjoy all the Cumberland Gap region has to offer.
INCLUDES: - One Night Accommodation - Daily Homemade Breakfast (Room Service available) - Snack & Water Bottle Treat Bag
The Olde Mill Inn Bed & Breakfast is the perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life. No traffic, no crowds... just lots of rest for your body and soul.
Subject to availability, blackout dates apply. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase. Nonrefundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Starting bid
3 day/2 night stay
Casa Blanca Golf Villas - B205
Enjoy the beauty of Puerto Penasco aka Rocky Point, Mexico. This community is unlike any other. Take advantage of beach front vacation rental in Rocky Point located at Sandy Beach. Sit back and enjoy the warmth of the sun on the deck or on the beach. Explore the Sea of Cortez and the unique atmosphere of the surrounding area. Enjoy Fisherman's Wharf and nearby restaurants with picturesque views.
Enjoy taking part in any of the following things to do during your stay.
• Cet-Mar Aquarium
• Cedo Tours
• Off Road Tours
• Scuba & Snorkeling
• Tide Pool Exploration
• Golfing
• Rock Point Motorcycle Rally
• Parasailing
• Banana Boats
• Jet Skiing
A $50.00 cleaning fee will apply. Valid credit card must be submitted at time of reservation. NO PETS. OFFER valid through October 1, 2026 - Based on availability.
($500 value)
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