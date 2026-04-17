Enchanted Rainforest Silent Auction 2026 Items

Own a piece of music history with this signed and framed The Tortured Poets Department CD by Taylor Swift, a must-have for any dedicated Swiftie. Beautifully displayed in a sleek frame, this collectible is the perfect centerpiece for your memorabilia collection!

INCLUDES: - “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift. - CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication) - Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging. - Framed size: 25" x 18" - FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States

Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.

Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Signature placement and ink color may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.