Tempe Montessori Parents Organization
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Tempe Montessori Parents Organization

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Tempe Montessori Parents Organization

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Enchanted Rainforest Silent Auction 2026 Items

Taylor Swift Signed Display item
Taylor Swift Signed Display
$750

Starting bid

Own a piece of music history with this signed and framed The Tortured Poets Department CD by Taylor Swift, a must-have for any dedicated Swiftie. Beautifully displayed in a sleek frame, this collectible is the perfect centerpiece for your memorabilia collection!

INCLUDES: - “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift. - CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication) - Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging. - Framed size: 25" x 18" - FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States

Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.

Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Signature placement and ink color may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.

Taylor Swift Signed Lightbox Display item
Taylor Swift Signed Lightbox Display
$1,100

Starting bid

INCLUDES: - “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift. - Unique display incudes LED lighting. Comes with remote control to change background lighting to one of 12 different colors. - CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication) - Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging. - Framed size: 21" x 28" - FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States

Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.

Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Signature placement and ink color may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available

Mickey Mouse Toy Framed Patent Print item
Mickey Mouse Toy Framed Patent Print
$400

Starting bid

Own a piece of animation history with this U.S. Patent print showcasing Walt Disney's 1930 drawing and specifications for a Mickey Mouse toy. This unique item is not just a collectible but a tangible connection to the iconic character.

INCLUDES: - U.S Patent print showing the original drawing and specifications submitted in 1930 by Walt Disney for a toy of his animated character-Mickey Mouse - Custom framed in a decorative wood frame - Framed size: 24" x 17" - FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States

Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.

Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.

Fairytale Brownies Three Box Tower item
Fairytale Brownies Three Box Tower
$30

Starting bid

29 total pieces - all individually wrapped

3 Fairytale Brownies (3" x 3"):

1 Chocolate Chip, 1 Toffee Crunch, 1 Cream Cheese.

6 Fairytale Sprites (3" x 1.5"):

1 Mint Chocolate, 1 Pecan, 1 Raspberry Swirl, 1 White Chocolate, 1 Espresso Nib, 1 Cinnamon Cocoa.

8 Brownie Magic Morsels (1.5" x 1.5"):

1 Caramel, 2 Chocolate Chip, 2 Original, 1 Raspberry Swirl, 1 Walnut, 1 Cream Cheese.

8 Blondie Magic Morsels (1.5" x 1.5"):

2 Chocolate Chip, 2 Cheesecake Swirl, 2 Cinnamon Crumb, 2 Raspberry White Chocolate.

4 Fairytale Cookies (3.25"):

1 Snickerdoodle, 1 Caramel Pecan, 1 Chocolate Chip, 1 Double Chocolate.

($110 value)

As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass item
As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass
$10

Starting bid

The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)

As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass item
As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass
$10

Starting bid

The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)

As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass item
As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass
$10

Starting bid

The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)

As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass item
As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass
$10

Starting bid

The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)

As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass item
As You Wish Pottery Fundraiser Family Fun Pass
$10

Starting bid

The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)

Diamondbacks 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets item
Diamondbacks 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets
$90

Starting bid

The bearer will receive 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Subject to blackout dates including 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19, 9/20. Postseason games not available. Subject to availability. Vouchers can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 9, 2026, through Friday, September 20, 2026. Vouchers will expire at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season.

($236 value)

Optimyze 6 session pass item
Optimyze 6 session pass
$90

Starting bid

An Optimyze Center Session gives you 1-hour access to multiple therapies with coaching. Once you arrive our friendly team will greet you and take you through an Optimyze experience so you can feel the synergy and benefits of the cold plunge, compression therapy, infrared sauna, warm water hydrotherapy, PEMF, and various upgrades ($240 value). Passes expire 8/3/2026

Phoenix Symphony 2 Classics/Pops vouchers item
Phoenix Symphony 2 Classics/Pops vouchers
$70

Starting bid

Two Classics/Pops vouchers for The Phoenix Symphony's 26/27 Season ($180 value).

Musical Instrument Museum Family Circle Membership item
Musical Instrument Museum Family Circle Membership
$35

Starting bid

The Family Circle membership is active through April 30, 2027, and entitles you to many

benefits including:

• Unlimited museum admission for two

• 10% discount at the Museum Store, Café Allegro, and Beats Coffee Bar®

• Free admission for your children 19 years and under (when accompanied by member)

• Subscription to Quarter Notes, MIM’s quarterly publication

• Free admission to monthly Signature Events

($119 value)

Mystery date with a book basket
$75

Starting bid

Books from every genre and 3 gift cards ($250 value).

Phoenix Zoo Tickets item
Phoenix Zoo Tickets
$24

Starting bid

2 dayime single visit general admission tickets to the Phoenix Zoo ($79.90 value).

Odysea Aquarium Tickets item
Odysea Aquarium Tickets
$32

Starting bid

2 Odysea Aquarium Adult Admission tickets ($107.94 value).

SwimKids USA Gift Basket and Certificate item
SwimKids USA Gift Basket and Certificate
$30

Starting bid

SwimKids USA Gift Basket and Certificate ($103 value).

PRP Wine International item
PRP Wine International
$125

Starting bid

Certificate for 8-bottle in-home wine sampling for up to 12 people (estimated value: $415).

PRP Wine International item
PRP Wine International
$125

Starting bid

Certificate for 8-bottle in-home wine sampling for up to 12 people (estimated value: $415).

Musicology Gift Basket item
Musicology Gift Basket
$48

Starting bid

5-week session for Infant Rhythms (0-4 months old) at our Chandler location PLUS a cute music basket

*Valid only for Infant Rhythms 0-4 months old

* Chandler location only

* Expires December 20th 2026

* We are not able to accommodate siblings, childcare must be arranged.

($160 value)

Hubbard Swim School Gift Card and Basket item
Hubbard Swim School Gift Card and Basket
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift card that can be used toward swim or retail at any Hubbard Family Swim School location. The card is adorably displayed on a turtle kickboard with goggles and swim information. The total value is $140.

Phoenix Rock Gym Gift Certificate item
Phoenix Rock Gym Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Day pass with gear for 2 to the Phoenix Rock Gym ($52 value).

Dance101 item
Dance101
$20

Starting bid

1 month dance classes with goody bag

Tempe Center for the Arts Tickets item
Tempe Center for the Arts Tickets
$24

Starting bid

2 tickets for any TCA presents or 48 LIVE during the 26-27 season.

Wonderspaces Tickets item
Wonderspaces Tickets
$16

Starting bid

Wonderspaces presents extraordinary art installations and signature cocktails to experience together with friends and family. The permanent show located inside Scottsdale Fashion Square features an ever-changing lineup of artwork and cocktails.


Includes 2 general admission tickets ($56 value).

Leo and Luca one month membership item
Leo and Luca one month membership
$50

Starting bid

Leo & Luca is a boutique playspace for children from birth to 5 that inspires imagination, promotes an independent spirit, cultivates friendship, and prioritizes connection between children and parents. One month membership ($165 value).

McCormick Stillman Railroad Park Membership item
McCormick Stillman Railroad Park Membership
$74

Starting bid

1 year, four person membership to The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park ($275 value).

McCormick Stillman Railroad Park Membership item
McCormick Stillman Railroad Park Membership
$74

Starting bid

1 year, four person membership to The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park ($275 value).

Soccer Shots Goodie Bag and Discount item
Soccer Shots Goodie Bag and Discount
$20

Starting bid

Soccer Shots Goodie Bag and 25% off discount for one future season

One Hour Montessori Consult Call with Shantidas Leyba item
One Hour Montessori Consult Call with Shantidas Leyba
$45

Starting bid

1 hour phone consultation on supportive parenting the Montessori way with Ms. Shantidas Leyba ($150 value).

Services & Support

  • One-on-one parenting support (including basic sleep and early development)
  • New parent preparation (what to expect, what is truly necessary, how to best support development, basic caregiving)
  • Support through major transitions (new baby, daycare/school, sleep transitions, moving, return to work, family changes)
  • Support with big emotions and understanding temperament & attachment
  • Creating a Montessori-inspired space at home
  • Support with toileting independence
  • Guidance on selecting daycare or school environments
  • Conscious parenting support (boundaries and freedom within limits)
Art Start Basket item
Art Start Basket item
Art Start Basket item
Art Start Basket
$60

Starting bid

Art Start Basket including art supplies and 5 activities you can do with your child to encourage creativity at home ($200 value).

The Peppermill Steakhouse Giftcard item
The Peppermill Steakhouse Giftcard
$60

Starting bid

$200 gift card to The Peppermill Steakhouse.

Snooze Giftcard item
Snooze Giftcard
$15

Starting bid

2 $25 giftcards to Snooze, An A.M. Eatery

Amazing Athletes JumpBunch Birthday Party item
Amazing Athletes JumpBunch Birthday Party
$60

Starting bid

Gift Certificate good for one (1) 45-minute party filled with fun, music, sports (you choose two) and fitness activities. We bring the party to you!  Parties can be held at your home, the local or city park, a country club, a recreation center or anywhere else.  We come to your party with the coach, equipment for all the children, and the music. Great for boys and girls ages 2-10. The party includes the birthday child and up to 15 friends along with a gift for the birthday child.  Upgrades for additional children or a 60-minute party are available. Certificate is good for up to one (1) year from date of receipt. Dates & times are subject to availability. 

($210 value)

16 X 20 Sea of Cortez Canvas Photo item
16 X 20 Sea of Cortez Canvas Photo
$60

Starting bid

16 X 20 Sea of Cortez Sunset Canvas Photo item
16 X 20 Sea of Cortez Sunset Canvas Photo
$60

Starting bid

16 X 20 Oak Amber Louisiana item
16 X 20 Oak Amber Louisiana
$60

Starting bid

Lowell Observatory Tickets item
Lowell Observatory Tickets
$45

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets to Lowell Observatory ($140 value).

TMS Sterling Silver Coin item
TMS Sterling Silver Coin
$30

Starting bid

TMS Sterling Silver Coin item
TMS Sterling Silver Coin
$30

Starting bid

TMS Sterling Silver Coin item
TMS Sterling Silver Coin
$30

Starting bid

TMS Sterling Silver Coin item
TMS Sterling Silver Coin
$30

Starting bid

Handmade Sterling Silver Jewelry item
Handmade Sterling Silver Jewelry
$40

Starting bid

Handmade sterling silver necklace (with Mexican fire opal) and bracelet (with Australian boulder opal and turquiose).

Measured Sentiments Framed Music in Artwork item
Measured Sentiments Framed Music in Artwork
$20

Starting bid

Measured Sentiments Framed Music in Artwork item
Measured Sentiments Framed Music in Artwork
$40

Starting bid

2 Person Phoenix Art Museum Membership item
2 Person Phoenix Art Museum Membership
$25

Starting bid

2 Person Phoenix Art Museum Membership

Bearizona Car pass item
Bearizona Car pass
$45

Starting bid

One time use carload pass to Bearizona.

4 idea Museum Tickets item
4 idea Museum Tickets
$10

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets to the idea Museum ($10 value each).

Camila Fernandez Tickets item
Camila Fernandez Tickets
$15

Starting bid

Ticket voucher for two tickets to see Camila Fernandez on May 1, 2026 at the Chandler Center for the Arts.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!