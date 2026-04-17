Enchanted Rainforest Silent Auction 2026 Items

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About this event
Starting bid
Own a piece of music history with this signed and framed The Tortured Poets Department CD by Taylor Swift, a must-have for any dedicated Swiftie. Beautifully displayed in a sleek frame, this collectible is the perfect centerpiece for your memorabilia collection!
INCLUDES: - “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift. - CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication) - Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging. - Framed size: 25" x 18" - FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Signature placement and ink color may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Starting bid
INCLUDES: - “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift. - Unique display incudes LED lighting. Comes with remote control to change background lighting to one of 12 different colors. - CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication) - Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging. - Framed size: 21" x 28" - FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Signature placement and ink color may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available
Starting bid
Own a piece of animation history with this U.S. Patent print showcasing Walt Disney's 1930 drawing and specifications for a Mickey Mouse toy. This unique item is not just a collectible but a tangible connection to the iconic character.
INCLUDES: - U.S Patent print showing the original drawing and specifications submitted in 1930 by Walt Disney for a toy of his animated character-Mickey Mouse - Custom framed in a decorative wood frame - Framed size: 24" x 17" - FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Starting bid
29 total pieces - all individually wrapped
3 Fairytale Brownies (3" x 3"):
1 Chocolate Chip, 1 Toffee Crunch, 1 Cream Cheese.
6 Fairytale Sprites (3" x 1.5"):
1 Mint Chocolate, 1 Pecan, 1 Raspberry Swirl, 1 White Chocolate, 1 Espresso Nib, 1 Cinnamon Cocoa.
8 Brownie Magic Morsels (1.5" x 1.5"):
1 Caramel, 2 Chocolate Chip, 2 Original, 1 Raspberry Swirl, 1 Walnut, 1 Cream Cheese.
8 Blondie Magic Morsels (1.5" x 1.5"):
2 Chocolate Chip, 2 Cheesecake Swirl, 2 Cinnamon Crumb, 2 Raspberry White Chocolate.
4 Fairytale Cookies (3.25"):
1 Snickerdoodle, 1 Caramel Pecan, 1 Chocolate Chip, 1 Double Chocolate.
($110 value)
Starting bid
The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)
Starting bid
The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)
Starting bid
The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)
Starting bid
The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)
Starting bid
The fundraiser family fun pass is a punch card that waives 5 $10 studio fees. ($50 value)
Starting bid
The bearer will receive 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Subject to blackout dates including 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19, 9/20. Postseason games not available. Subject to availability. Vouchers can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 9, 2026, through Friday, September 20, 2026. Vouchers will expire at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season.
($236 value)
Starting bid
An Optimyze Center Session gives you 1-hour access to multiple therapies with coaching. Once you arrive our friendly team will greet you and take you through an Optimyze experience so you can feel the synergy and benefits of the cold plunge, compression therapy, infrared sauna, warm water hydrotherapy, PEMF, and various upgrades ($240 value). Passes expire 8/3/2026
Starting bid
Two Classics/Pops vouchers for The Phoenix Symphony's 26/27 Season ($180 value).
Starting bid
The Family Circle membership is active through April 30, 2027, and entitles you to many
benefits including:
• Unlimited museum admission for two
• 10% discount at the Museum Store, Café Allegro, and Beats Coffee Bar®
• Free admission for your children 19 years and under (when accompanied by member)
• Subscription to Quarter Notes, MIM’s quarterly publication
• Free admission to monthly Signature Events
($119 value)
Starting bid
Books from every genre and 3 gift cards ($250 value).
Starting bid
2 dayime single visit general admission tickets to the Phoenix Zoo ($79.90 value).
Starting bid
2 Odysea Aquarium Adult Admission tickets ($107.94 value).
Starting bid
SwimKids USA Gift Basket and Certificate ($103 value).
Starting bid
Certificate for 8-bottle in-home wine sampling for up to 12 people (estimated value: $415).
Starting bid
Certificate for 8-bottle in-home wine sampling for up to 12 people (estimated value: $415).
Starting bid
5-week session for Infant Rhythms (0-4 months old) at our Chandler location PLUS a cute music basket
*Valid only for Infant Rhythms 0-4 months old
* Chandler location only
* Expires December 20th 2026
* We are not able to accommodate siblings, childcare must be arranged.
($160 value)
Starting bid
$100 gift card that can be used toward swim or retail at any Hubbard Family Swim School location. The card is adorably displayed on a turtle kickboard with goggles and swim information. The total value is $140.
Starting bid
Day pass with gear for 2 to the Phoenix Rock Gym ($52 value).
Starting bid
1 month dance classes with goody bag
Starting bid
2 tickets for any TCA presents or 48 LIVE during the 26-27 season.
Starting bid
Wonderspaces presents extraordinary art installations and signature cocktails to experience together with friends and family. The permanent show located inside Scottsdale Fashion Square features an ever-changing lineup of artwork and cocktails.
Includes 2 general admission tickets ($56 value).
Starting bid
Leo & Luca is a boutique playspace for children from birth to 5 that inspires imagination, promotes an independent spirit, cultivates friendship, and prioritizes connection between children and parents. One month membership ($165 value).
Starting bid
1 year, four person membership to The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park ($275 value).
Starting bid
1 year, four person membership to The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park ($275 value).
Starting bid
Soccer Shots Goodie Bag and 25% off discount for one future season
Starting bid
1 hour phone consultation on supportive parenting the Montessori way with Ms. Shantidas Leyba ($150 value).
Services & Support
Starting bid
Art Start Basket including art supplies and 5 activities you can do with your child to encourage creativity at home ($200 value).
Starting bid
$200 gift card to The Peppermill Steakhouse.
Starting bid
2 $25 giftcards to Snooze, An A.M. Eatery
Starting bid
Gift Certificate good for one (1) 45-minute party filled with fun, music, sports (you choose two) and fitness activities. We bring the party to you! Parties can be held at your home, the local or city park, a country club, a recreation center or anywhere else. We come to your party with the coach, equipment for all the children, and the music. Great for boys and girls ages 2-10. The party includes the birthday child and up to 15 friends along with a gift for the birthday child. Upgrades for additional children or a 60-minute party are available. Certificate is good for up to one (1) year from date of receipt. Dates & times are subject to availability.
($210 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 general admission tickets to Lowell Observatory ($140 value).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Handmade sterling silver necklace (with Mexican fire opal) and bracelet (with Australian boulder opal and turquiose).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 Person Phoenix Art Museum Membership
Starting bid
One time use carload pass to Bearizona.
Starting bid
4 general admission tickets to the idea Museum ($10 value each).
Starting bid
Ticket voucher for two tickets to see Camila Fernandez on May 1, 2026 at the Chandler Center for the Arts.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!