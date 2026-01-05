RHSA's Masquerade Ball

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For parents, younger children (all ages), and any non-teenage family members. Enjoy open family dancing with DJ Josh Lewis from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. At 8:00 pm, transition to the social hall for a wholesome, family-friendly movie starting at 8:15 pm. (Feel free to pack PJ's for the littles.) Perfect for the whole family to celebrate together in the earlier hours.
For Teenagers only (6th-12th grade). This ticket offers full access to the dance floor from 6:00 pm- 10:15 pm with DJ Josh Lewis. Enjoy non-stop dancing during the family portion (6:00 pm-8:00 pm) and the dedicated teen-only session (8:15 pm-10:15 pm). Designed for teens to dance the night away in a fun, supervised environment.
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