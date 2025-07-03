Encinitas Educational Foundation Pledge Drive

Valid for one year
Does not automatically renew each year. 'Renews yearly' refers to the validity period of this donation—membership and funds donated are good for one school year only.
Renews monthly
Renews monthly for 6 months.
Want a meaningful tax deduction and a direct investment in your child’s education?
Donate at the Pioneer Level and receive:
*Marquee date coordinated with EEF and subject to availability.
Ready to soar? The Eagle Level includes:
*Marquee dates coordinated with EEF and subject to availability.
Go for gold and unlock the ultimate OPE experience!
Includes:
*Marquee weeks coordinated with EEF and subject to availability.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!