Encinitas Educational Foundation Pledge Drive

1 Student
$480

Valid for one year

Does not automatically renew each year. 'Renews yearly' refers to the validity period of this donation—membership and funds donated are good for one school year only.

MONTHLY 1 Student
$80

Renews monthly

Renews monthly for 6 months.

2 Students
$960

Valid for one year

MONTHLY 2 Students
$160

Renews monthly

3 Students
$1,440

Valid for one year

MONTHLY 3 Students
$240

Renews monthly

MONTHLY 4 Students
$320

Renews monthly

Pioneer
$1,750

Valid for one year

Want a meaningful tax deduction and a direct investment in your child’s education?

Donate at the Pioneer Level and receive:


  • 1-day personalized marquee message (one per family)*
  • Lunch with the Principal


*Marquee date coordinated with EEF and subject to availability.


Eagle
$3,250

Valid for one year

Ready to soar? The Eagle Level includes:

  • 1-day personalized marquee message per OPE child*
  • 1 complimentary Soirée ticket
  • Dodgeball with the Principal
  • 50 raffle tickets per family for Fall Raffle Fundraiser

*Marquee dates coordinated with EEF and subject to availability.


Golden Bell
$5,000

Valid for one year

Go for gold and unlock the ultimate OPE experience!

Includes:

  • 1 week of personalized marquee messages per OPE child*
  • 2 complimentary Soirée tickets
  • Laser Tag or Sky Zone experience with the Principal (subject to availability)
  • 50 raffle tickets per student for Fall Raffle Fundraiser
  • Two reserved parking spots (one per event) for the school event(s) of your choice.
    • Lunch on the Lawn
    • Aloha Party
    • Fall Festival
    • OPE Reads
    • Movie Night
    • Variety Show


*Marquee weeks coordinated with EEF and subject to availability.


Add a donation for Encinitas Educational Foundation

$

