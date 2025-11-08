Hosted by

Encore Community Arts

About this event

Encore Community Arts' Silent Auction

Trinity Lutheran Church, 17750 Knollwood Dr, Monument, CO 80132, USA

Heavenly Peace item
Heavenly Peace
$25

Starting bid

After wrangling the Herdmans, directing a pageant, or surviving holiday chaos, enjoy a full 60 minutes of pure, heavenly peace. No elbows, no catfights, no ham—just relaxation.


Value: $80.00


Donated by:

Mariya Preston

www.massagebook.com/biz/sacredspacemobile

Silent Night… Finally! item
Silent Night… Finally!
$25

Starting bid

Experience the kind of silence you wish the Herdmans would give you. A soothing 60-minute massage that melts stress faster than the fire in the church kitchen could spread.


Value: $80.00


Donated by:

Mariya Preston

www.massagebook.com/biz/sacredspacemobile

The Best Christmas Massage Ever item
The Best Christmas Massage Ever
$25

Starting bid

A basket worthy of a standing ovation. Enjoy an hour-long massage that’ll leave you feeling refreshed, renewed, and grateful the Herdmans aren't involved in administering it.


Value: $80.00


Donated by:

Mariya Preston

www.massagebook.com/biz/sacredspacemobile

Piece on Earth item
Piece on Earth
$15

Starting bid

Find a little quiet in the holiday chaos with this curated selection of puzzles. Perfect for cozy winter nights, brainy fun with family, or anyone who appreciates the satisfaction of everything finally fitting together.


Value: $45.00


Donated by:

Mind Quest Puzzles and Games

www.mindquestpuzzles.com

The Herdman-Proof Home Care Kit item
The Herdman-Proof Home Care Kit
$25

Starting bid

If your home feels anything like the church after the Herdmans showed up, this basket is for you! Packed with Rowe Casa essentials—Elderberry, Multi-Surface Cleaner, Stain Remover, Body Lotion, Lymphatic Cream, and Tummy Oil—this kit helps restore peace, health, and order… even after a Herdman-level disaster.


Value: $150.00


Donated by:

Chris and Claire Paulene

Rose Casa Organics

www.rowecasaorganics.com

Herdman-Proof Birthday Platter item
Herdman-Proof Birthday Platter
$10

Starting bid

A birthday spread so good even the Herdmans would behave… probably. Loaded with celebration-ready treats, this platter brings big fun without the smoke, shouting, or confiscated ham. Perfect for any party that needs a little sweetness and a lot of laughter.


Value: $25.00


Donated by:

The Light Lady

www.facebook.com/TheLightLady

Better Than Ham! item
Better Than Ham!
$25

Starting bid

Bid on one tuition to Encore Community Arts Summer Camp—an unforgettable experience where students build confidence, explore the arts, and create friendships as heartwarming as the Christmas Pageant’s final scene. A priceless opportunity for any child who loves to imagine, perform, or simply try something new.


Value: Priceless


Donated by:

Encore Community Arts

Zest Fest: Weekend Winery Escape for 20 People item
Zest Fest: Weekend Winery Escape for 20 People
$50

Starting bid

This certificate entitles one awesomely community-minded person (you!) plus up to 20 of your closest friends, family, or colleagues to a private, 60-minute WEEKEND winery experience.


EACH guest will receive

one free flight of our delicious and refreshing wines made from lemons, not grapes. Dates subject to availability.


Value: $250


Donated by:

Evergood Adventure Wines

Palmer Lake, CO

