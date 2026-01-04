Encore Community Arts Sponsorship & Merchandise

Offered by
Only ONE PLATINUM sponsor per production.
14 tickets for a performance of your choice.
Full page color advertisement on back cover of show program.
Full lobby table display at all shows.
Premium logo on posters and website.
Recognition from stage at all performances.
Social Media shoutout.
Email artwork to: [email protected]
Only TWO GOLD show sponsors per production.
12 show tickets for a performance of your choice.
Full page color inside front/back in show program.
Banner/signage in lobby during show weekend(s).
Featured logo on show posters and website.
Recognition from stage at all performances.
Social Media shoutout.
Email artwork to: [email protected]
10 show tickets for a performance of your choice.
Full page color advertisement in center-fold (first-come) of show program.
Banner/signage in lobby during show weekend(s).
Recognition from stage at all performance(s).
Social Media shoutout.
Recognition on our website.
Email artwork to: [email protected]
8 show tickets for a performance of your choice.
Half page color advertisement in center-fold (first-come) of show program.
Recognition from stage at all performances.
Social Media shoutout.
Recognition on our website.
Email artwork to: [email protected]
Sponsor tuition for a cast member here.
