Encore Community Arts Sponsorship & Merchandise

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Only ONE PLATINUM sponsor per production.


14 tickets for a performance of your choice.


Full page color advertisement on back cover of show program.


Full lobby table display at all shows. 


Premium logo on posters and website.


Recognition from stage at all performances.


Social Media shoutout. 


Gold Show Sponsor
$2,500

Only TWO GOLD show sponsors per production.


12 show tickets for a performance of your choice.


Full page color inside front/back in show program.


Banner/signage in lobby during show weekend(s).


Featured logo on show posters and website.


Recognition from stage at all performances.


Social Media shoutout. 


Silver Show Sponsor
$1,000

10 show tickets for a performance of your choice.


Full page color advertisement in center-fold (first-come) of show program.


Banner/signage in lobby during show weekend(s).


Recognition from stage at all performance(s).


Social Media shoutout.


Recognition on our website.


Bronze Show Sponsor
$500

8 show tickets for a performance of your choice.


Half page color advertisement in center-fold (first-come) of show program.


Recognition from stage at all performances.


Social Media shoutout.


Recognition on our website.


Quarter Page Program Advertisement (Color)
$200

Quarter Page Program Advertisement - Full Color


Quarter Page Program Advertisement (B&W)
$150

Quarter Page Program Advertisement - Black & White


Sponsor Tuition item
Sponsor Tuition
$225

Sponsor tuition for a cast member here.

