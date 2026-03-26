ENCORE Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $195
$25 gift card
Shower Gel
Body Balm
B16 Cell Active Body Serum
Lip Balm
Starting bid
Valued at $205
Turtle with a Water Lily Flower 3 in 1
Aircraft: Race Plane 3 in 1
Police Car and Muscle Car Chase
Batman Tumbler vs Two-Face & The Joker
Elsa's Ice Palace
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Charcuterie board, utensils, and accesories
Starting bid
Valued at $55
Front Door Wreath
Red/blue plates, napkins, cutlery set
3 tubs
3 bowls
Balloons
Candle
Oven mitt/pot holder
Ribbon and Decor
Starting bid
Valued at $150
One week of pet sitting service provided by animal lover Natalie Madsen
Starting bid
Valued at $75
3 1-hr crochet lessons provided by Cassidy Muhlbauer. Yarn and crochet hooks included
(lessons will need to be done before the 1st of June)
Starting bid
valued at $50
A portrait, painting or drawing of the buyers choice done by Lillian Strickler
Starting bid
Valued at $60
2 1-hr outdoor tennis lessons at EHS provided by Elodie Bunting
Starting bid
valued at $140
2 floor seats to the production of Mrs Doubtfire at the Orpheum showing May 12-May 17.
*Tickets are for 5/12 but can be moved to a different day
Starting bid
The winner of this item will get an early access code to purchase tickets for the 2026 EHS Musical prior to tickets going for sale to the general public.
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