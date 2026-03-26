Hosted by

Partners And Parents For The Arts

About this event

Sales closed

ENCORE Silent Auction

Waterless Beauty Basket-Olive Tree People item
Waterless Beauty Basket-Olive Tree People
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $195

$25 gift card

Shower Gel

Body Balm

B16 Cell Active Body Serum

Lip Balm

Fun with Legos item
Fun with Legos
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $205

Turtle with a Water Lily Flower 3 in 1

Aircraft: Race Plane 3 in 1

Police Car and Muscle Car Chase

Batman Tumbler vs Two-Face & The Joker

Elsa's Ice Palace

Charcuterie Platter Perfection item
Charcuterie Platter Perfection
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $150

Charcuterie board, utensils, and accesories

Patriotic Basket item
Patriotic Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $55

Front Door Wreath

Red/blue plates, napkins, cutlery set

3 tubs

3 bowls

Balloons

Candle

Oven mitt/pot holder

Ribbon and Decor

Pet Sitting item
Pet Sitting
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $150

One week of pet sitting service provided by animal lover Natalie Madsen

Learn to Crochet item
Learn to Crochet
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $75

3 1-hr crochet lessons provided by Cassidy Muhlbauer. Yarn and crochet hooks included

(lessons will need to be done before the 1st of June)

Art Commission item
Art Commission
$40

Starting bid

valued at $50

A portrait, painting or drawing of the buyers choice done by Lillian Strickler

Tennis Lessons item
Tennis Lessons
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $60

2 1-hr outdoor tennis lessons at EHS provided by Elodie Bunting

Orpheum Tickets item
Orpheum Tickets
$70

Starting bid

valued at $140

2 floor seats to the production of Mrs Doubtfire at the Orpheum showing May 12-May 17.

*Tickets are for 5/12 but can be moved to a different day

Early Access to Musical Tickets item
Early Access to Musical Tickets
$25

Starting bid

The winner of this item will get an early access code to purchase tickets for the 2026 EHS Musical prior to tickets going for sale to the general public.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!