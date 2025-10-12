End Co Emporium Christmas

Celebrate the season with purpose and beauty with The Loyal Workshop Christmas Stars. Handcrafted from upcycled leather scraps, each set of four stars adds an ethical, meaningful touch to your holiday décor.

The stars come in assorted colors and are engraved with Love, Hope, Peace, and Joy in both English and Bangla—honoring the artisans’ mother tongue and connecting your celebration to the stories and craft of those who made them.

A thoughtful, sustainable addition to your tree, these stars bring joy to your home while supporting freedom-made work and fair, dignified employment.