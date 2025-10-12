End Co Emporium Christmas

Offered by
Bring handcrafted elegance to your holiday décor with these Swahlee Bamboo Star Ornaments. Each star is meticulously made by an artisan partner in Nagaland, northeast India, using sustainable bamboo. The hanging strings are crafted from remnant 100% eri silk yarn, naturally dyed for a subtle, eco-conscious finish.
Celebrate the season with purpose and beauty with The Loyal Workshop Christmas Stars. Handcrafted from upcycled leather scraps, each set of four stars adds an ethical, meaningful touch to your holiday décor.
The stars come in assorted colors and are engraved with Love, Hope, Peace, and Joy in both English and Bangla—honoring the artisans’ mother tongue and connecting your celebration to the stories and craft of those who made them.
A thoughtful, sustainable addition to your tree, these stars bring joy to your home while supporting freedom-made work and fair, dignified employment.
Ahimsa | əˈhɪmsɑ | noun: Respect for all living things; nonviolence.
Every year, billions of silkworms are harmed in conventional silk production—approximately 3,000 silkworms are killed to make just one pound of silk. But silk doesn’t have to be cruel.
Peace silk offers a luxurious, ethical alternative. Produced without harming silkworms, it aligns with Swahlee’s commitment to sustainability and ethical craftsmanship. Swahlee's Peace Silk Pillowcases are made from 100% undyed, organic mulberry silk, spun and woven by Cocoon, a GOTS-certified company.
Swahlee Peace Silk Pillowcase Features:
Indulge in sustainable luxury that feels as good ethically as it does on your skin. Every pillowcase supports freedom-made work and conscious, cruelty-free living.
Elevate your haircare routine with the Swahlee Peace Silk Scrunchie, crafted from the same 100% organic mulberry silk as our Peace Silk Pillowcase. Ethically produced and naturally undyed in a soft ivory hue, this luxurious scrunchie combines elegance with conscious design.
Silk is a remarkable natural fiber—strong, breathable, and gentle on hair and skin. It helps regulate temperature, reduce breakage, and promote smoother, more hydrated hair and skin.
Handcrafted with care, each scrunchie supports freedom-made work, empowering artisans while bringing sustainable luxury to your everyday routine. Beautiful, ethical, and indulgent—a small piece with a big impact.
Mark your page in style with these handcrafted fabric bookmarks. Soft, lightweight, and easy to carry, they ensure you’ll never lose your place again. Each set of three comes in assorted colors, turning your reading into an artful celebration of sustainable, freedom-made design.
Handcrafted by skilled artisans, every purchase supports safe employment and empowers communities through meaningful work. Practical, beautiful, and purpose-driven—a small accessory that makes a big impact.
Keep your cords tidy in style with these eco-friendly Swahlee Cable Wraps. Each set includes three sizes—small, medium, and large—crafted from 100% linen and secured with natural coconut buttons, offering a sustainable and elegant solution for everyday organization.
Handmade by skilled artisans, every purchase supports freedom-made work and helps provide safe, dignified employment. Practical, beautiful, and thoughtfully designed—these cable wraps bring order and purpose to your home or workspace.
Meet your new favorite kitchen or studio companion: this classic Swahlee Denim Apron. Crafted from durable 100% cotton denim, it features two spacious front pockets, an adjustable neck strap with button closure, and back ties for a comfortable, secure fit. Machine washable and built to last, it’s perfect for cooking, crafting, or any hands-on project.
Each apron is handcrafted by skilled artisans, supporting freedom-made work and sustainable livelihoods. Durable, practical, and thoughtfully designed—this apron is as empowering as it is functional.
Switch to a sustainable, zero-waste beauty routine with these reusable cotton makeup rounds. Each set includes 15 handloom cotton rounds, perfectly sized at 2¾" (7 cm) for removing makeup, applying toner, or gentle facial cleansing. They come with a convenient carry bag for storage or travel and can be machine washed again and again.
Made from remnant fabrics, each set is handcrafted by skilled artisans, supporting freedom-made work and sustainable livelihoods.
Eco-friendly, durable, and beautifully simple—a small change that makes a big difference.
Keep your sunglasses stylishly protected with this soft-sided drawstring pouch from Swahlee. Crafted from 100% handloom cotton and fully lined, this lightweight pouch features a clean white design with a classic black ribbed stripe.
Simple, durable, and thoughtfully made, it’s the perfect accessory for everyday use or travel. Each pouch is handwoven by skilled artisans, supporting freedom-made work and sustainable livelihoods.
A small, beautiful way to protect your essentials while making a big impact.
The Companion Satchel—now available in classic black—is designed to move effortlessly through every season and setting. Compact and lightweight yet surprisingly roomy, it keeps your essentials close at hand without sacrificing style. First introduced in 2014, this beloved design has stood the test of time, and its new black finish brings a modern, elegant edge. Durable enough for world travel and refined enough for dinner out, it’s the versatile companion you’ll reach for again and again.
Made with premium vegetable-tanned leather and crafted with a minimalist, decluttered approach, this satchel embodies intentional design and enduring quality.
Each piece is handcrafted by the artisans of The Loyal Workshop, where your purchase supports fair wages, safe work, and the freedom to build new futures.
Timeless, purposeful, and ready for every adventure.
The Alongsider Wallet is designed to go with you through every moment—reliable, beautifully functional, and made to last. With a slim, minimal profile that feels effortless in hand, it carries everything you need without adding bulk. Inside, you’ll find six card slots (each holding two cards), two spacious pockets for cash or extras, a dedicated phone pocket, and a secure coin compartment. A simple dome closure keeps your valuables safe and accessible.
Crafted from premium eco-tanned leather and hand-stitched by the artisans of The Loyal Workshop, each wallet reflects exceptional craftsmanship and the transformative impact of fair, safe employment.
Timeless, durable, and purpose-forward—an everyday essential that supports freedom-made futures.
Meet the Keeper Wallet—your dependable pocket companion crafted to keep the essentials organized and protected. Designed with purpose and simplicity, it features a slim single-fold profile, sturdy eco-tanned leather, and super-strong hand stitching that stands up to everyday use. With a zipless coin pocket, room for all currency sizes, and a sleek silhouette, it’s built for function without the bulk.
Each Keeper Wallet is hand-stitched by the skilled artisans of The Loyal Workshop, where every purchase supports fair wages, safe employment, and a pathway to freedom.
A durable, meaningful accessory made to last—and made to do good.
Travel with confidence and timeless style. This premium Passport Cover is crafted for durability and ease, featuring eco-tanned leather that becomes even more beautiful with age. Designed with the traveler in mind, it includes a boarding-pass–length sleeve, secure card slot, pen holder, and space for essential documents—everything you need, right where you need it.
Each piece is thoughtfully handcrafted by the artisans of The Loyal Workshop, providing safe employment, fair wages, and a pathway to freedom. When you choose Freedom Made, you’re not just gifting quality—you’re supporting lives transformed.
A meaningful, long-lasting gift for the jet setter, adventurer, or anyone who values purposeful craftsmanship.
Warm, beautiful, and purpose-driven—this bread warmer basket is perfect for bringing fresh-baked goodness to the table. Each basket includes a whitewashed terracotta warming stone designed to keep bread, muffins, tortillas, and other treats warm throughout your meal.
Handcrafted by artisans with Rahab’s Rope, your purchase supports dignified work and opportunities for women building a brighter future. Functional, sturdy, and charming, it also makes a lovely centerpiece for everyday gatherings, fall tablescapes, or holiday celebrations.
A meaningful gift for bakers, hosts, and anyone who loves sharing warm moments around the table.
Add color, purpose, and meaning to your kitchen or bathroom with this vibrant Tea Towel.
Measuring 27" x 27", it’s made from 100% flour sack cotton and features a convenient loop for easy hanging. Each towel is hand block printed by survivors of modern-day slavery, turning everyday chores into acts of empowerment.
Durable enough for daily use yet beautiful enough to display, making them perfect for your own home or as a thoughtful, freedom-made gift.
At Mended, they believe that restoration begins at your table—and every towel you purchase supports survivors on their journey toward independence and hope.
