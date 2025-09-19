End Co Emporium- Swahlee Peace Silk Collection

Ahimsa | əˈhɪmsɑ | noun. Respect for all living things and avoidance of violence to others; nonviolence. Origin: Sanskrit.

Every year, thousands upon thousands of pounds of silk are spun and sold all over the world. And, every year, billions of silkworms are killed in the process. Did you know that 3,000 silkworms die just to make a single pound of silk? Not only is silk-making cruel to the silkworms; it's unsustainable.

But silk can be produced ethically.

Peace silk is a semi-rare but increasingly popular alternative to commercially produced silk. Because of the unique processing method, no silkworms are harmed in the production of peace silk.

Two of Swahlee's passions are sustainability and ethicality. Peace silk is both. That’s why our Peace Silk Pillowcases are made from 100% undyed, organic, peace mulberry silk.

Our ethical, sustainable silk pillowcases are made from organic silk spun and woven by Cocccon, a GOTS-certified company.

The Swahlee Peace Silk Pillowcase is …

made from 100% organic mulberry silk

natural, undyed ivory color

standard size (27 in x 20 in)

Silk is an incredible natural material with some amazing benefits. For instance, silk is:

the strongest natural fiber

a breathable fabric

a natural temperature regulator

smooth and gentle — ideal for sensitive skin

able to help improve skin & hair hydration

known for promoting smoother hair & skin

This organic silk pillowcase comes packaged in a giftable, reusable handloom cotton pouch with a beautiful mother-of-pearl shell button closure.