End Co Shop

Ahimsa | əˈhɪmsɑ | noun: Respect for all living things; nonviolence.

Every year, billions of silkworms are harmed in conventional silk production—approximately 3,000 silkworms are killed to make just one pound of silk. But silk doesn’t have to be cruel.

Peace silk offers a luxurious, ethical alternative. Produced without harming silkworms, it aligns with Swahlee’s commitment to sustainability and ethical craftsmanship. Swahlee's Peace Silk Pillowcases are made from 100% undyed, organic mulberry silk, spun and woven by Cocoon, a GOTS-certified company.

Swahlee Peace Silk Pillowcase Features:

100% organic mulberry silk, natural undyed ivory

Standard size: 27" x 20"

Smooth, breathable, and gentle—ideal for sensitive skin

Naturally regulates temperature

Supports hair and skin hydration, promoting smoother hair and skin

Packaged in a giftable, reusable handloom cotton pouch with mother-of-pearl button closure

Indulge in sustainable luxury that feels as good ethically as it does on your skin. Every pillowcase supports freedom-made work and conscious, cruelty-free living.