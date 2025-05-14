End Hunger Connecticut!'s 25th Anniversary Reception & Benefit

Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Towers or Fox Towers & $100 Dinner at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Iris Photography: A Weekday Family Photo Session
$100
Starting bid
A weekday family photo session and one 8x10 print or $75 product credit. Iris Photography is an exclusive West Hartford based photography studio specializing in couples, families, weddings, and branding.
NY Giants Blind Item
$150
Starting bid
BLIND ITEM! - autographed memorabilia or game-worn item. Unknown! Shipped to winner by August 2025.
The Sheraton Hotel - Overnight Stay & 7 Days of Parking
$200
Starting bid
A memorable stay at the Sheraton Hotel @ Bradley Airport - Overnight stay for two. Parking for 7 days for 1 vehicle.
Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
$75
Starting bid
Dinner for Two @ the upscale Terra Guacha Brazilian Steakhouse in Stamford; serving grilled meats and a salad bar.
Total Wine & More - Private Wine Tasting for 20 people
$150
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our West Hartford store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
1 Night Stay & $100 Artisan Credit @ The Delamar Hotel
$150
Starting bid
1 Night Stay + $100 Credit. Discover the ultimate in elegance and sophistication at Delamar - West Hartford, the most sought-after hotel in the area.
WNBA CT Sun Fan Pack + Tickets
$75
Starting bid
Back pack full of fan shwag + 2 tickets for Connecticut Sun Home Games during the 2025 WNBA Regular Season
Six Flags New England: Two Single Day Admission Tickets
$60
Starting bid
Two Single Day Admission Tickets.
CT Science Center: Family Pack of General Admission Tickets
$60
Starting bid
Family 4-Pack of General Admission Tickets to the
Playhouse on Park Tickets for 2
$50
Starting bid
2 vouchers good for any Playhouse on Park production, good for 1 year from event date. (Not valid on special events/fundraisers).
360 Video Booth
$100
Starting bid
360 Video Booth with Reefs Views Free 1 hour at any event (2hr minimum).
Hartford Yard Goats -
$45
Starting bid
4 Right Field Porch Tickets.
First-Aid and CPR Classes with Nursing Concepts
$50
Starting bid
Two first aid and CPR classes from Nursing Concepts. These hands-on skills practice and testing session are conducted in-person with a BLS Instructor. Upon successful completion of both the online and hands-on portions of the course, students receive a CPR AED course completion card, valid for two years.
Elite Massage & Wellness - Gift Certificate
$45
Starting bid
$100 Elite Massage & Wellness (Hartford CT) Gift Certificate
Limited Edition Giclee Print (Framed)
$100
Starting bid
Andre Rochester Limited Edition Giclee Print
