End of Season Dinner & Awards Night

About this event
3 tacos (choice of meat), rice, beans, salad, and fruit.
Please purchase one plate for every person eating (including swimmers, parents, and siblings)
3 grilled vegetables tacos or cheese quesadillas, rice, beans, salad, and fruit
Please purchase one plate for every person eating (including swimmers, parents, and siblings)
Mr. Sun passionfruit lemonade (caffeine-free) with brown sugar boba. All drinks must be pre-purchased.
Note for Top Fundraisers: If your swimmer raised over $100, they will get a free boba drink! If you are unsure if your swimmer qualified, please check with Liz Lee before placing your order. You are welcome to purchase extra drinks for family members if desired.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!