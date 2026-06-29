A red "MVST" logo with "Cudas Race Team" and a slogan "EMBRACE THE RUSH, LIVE WITH SPEED." is displayed against a black background with the year "2026" in the upper right corner.
Mission Valley Swim Team

Hosted by

Mission Valley Swim Team

About this event

End of Season Dinner & Awards Night

40100 Las Palmas Ave

Fremont, CA 94539, USA

Meat Option (meals must be pre-purchased)
$17

3 tacos (choice of meat), rice, beans, salad, and fruit.

Please purchase one plate for every person eating (including swimmers, parents, and siblings)

Vegetarian Option (meals must be pre-purchased)
$17

3 grilled vegetables tacos or cheese quesadillas, rice, beans, salad, and fruit

Please purchase one plate for every person eating (including swimmers, parents, and siblings)

Passionfruit lemonade (caffeine-free) boba
$6

Mr. Sun passionfruit lemonade (caffeine-free) with brown sugar boba. All drinks must be pre-purchased.

Note for Top Fundraisers: If your swimmer raised over $100, they will get a free boba drink! If you are unsure if your swimmer qualified, please check with Liz Lee before placing your order. You are welcome to purchase extra drinks for family members if desired. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!