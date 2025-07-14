Wellington Ladies Golf Club Foundation

Hosted by

Wellington Ladies Golf Club Foundation

About this event

End of Summer Ladies Only 9-Hole Scramble

400 Binks Forest Dr

Wellington, FL 33414, USA

General Admission
$80

Tickets include green fees, a golf cart, and 9-holes on the course in teams selected by your hosts at Wellington National Golf Club. Each team is assigned a golf professional to assist on the course. Refreshments are included in the price of your ticket in the Champions Bistro immediately following our round of golf so we can mingle and celebrate the winners with special gifts for every participant!

Add a donation for Wellington Ladies Golf Club Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!