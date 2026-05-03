End of the Year Celebration

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Stay after rehearsal to clean up and reset for the program.
Stay after program and help clean up.
We have somethings that need to be set up for the organization and flow of the show. You may need to be backstage.
Help the kiddos organize their costumes and be ready for changing
Ashlynn is going to Africa mission trip and volunteered to watch our kiddos. If you feel like you can bless her trip with a donation, that would be so so nice. You can use the "addition donation" link to donate on your cards. GH will make sure to add it to our donation. BE SURE TO LABEL IT ASHLYNN
If you wish to donate, use the "addition donation" link and GH will be sure to add your offering into our donation. BE SURE TO LABEL IT RICHARDS FAMILY
Sign me up to be a Give 4 Marion Coach. Coaches get a FREE shirt!
I may be interested in being a teacher next fall. Include me in your planning.
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