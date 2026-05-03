Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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End of the Year Celebration

Rehearsal Day Clean up crew item
Rehearsal Day Clean up crew
Free

Stay after rehearsal to clean up and reset for the program.

0
Program day clean up crew item
Program day clean up crew
Free

Stay after program and help clean up.

0
Day of Program set up item
Day of Program set up
Free

We have somethings that need to be set up for the organization and flow of the show. You may need to be backstage.

0
Costume Team item
Costume Team
Free

Help the kiddos organize their costumes and be ready for changing

0
Childcare for Volunteers item
Childcare for Volunteers
Free

Ashlynn is going to Africa mission trip and volunteered to watch our kiddos. If you feel like you can bless her trip with a donation, that would be so so nice. You can use the "addition donation" link to donate on your cards. GH will make sure to add it to our donation. BE SURE TO LABEL IT ASHLYNN

0
Jason Richards Love Offering item
Jason Richards Love Offering
Free

If you wish to donate, use the "addition donation" link and GH will be sure to add your offering into our donation. BE SURE TO LABEL IT RICHARDS FAMILY

0
Give 4 Marion Coach item
Give 4 Marion Coach
Free

Sign me up to be a Give 4 Marion Coach. Coaches get a FREE shirt!

0
TEACHER NEXT FALL?? item
TEACHER NEXT FALL??
Free

I may be interested in being a teacher next fall. Include me in your planning.

0
Add a donation for Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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