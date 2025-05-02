Cool Islam

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Cool Islam

About this event

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End of the Year Celebration at Oaks Park

7805 SE Oaks Park Way

Portland, OR 97202, USA

Add a donation for Cool Islam

$

48 inches or higher
$39.45
Under 48 inches
$18.45
Under 48” bracelets may only be issued to guests who are under 48" tall. If any guest is measured as 48” or taller at the rides but is wearing the Under 48” Bracelet, they will be turned away and not allowed to ride.

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