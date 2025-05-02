End of the Year Celebration at Oaks Park

Under 48” bracelets may only be issued to guests who are under 48" tall. If any guest is measured as 48” or taller at the rides but is wearing the Under 48” Bracelet, they will be turned away and not allowed to ride.

Under 48” bracelets may only be issued to guests who are under 48" tall. If any guest is measured as 48” or taller at the rides but is wearing the Under 48” Bracelet, they will be turned away and not allowed to ride.

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