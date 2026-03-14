Hosted by

Arts & Letters 305 United Parents & Teachers Association Inc

About this event

End of Year Activities for 8th Grade

Yearbook
$40

We will bulk order so that every 8th grader gets a copy. Our yearbook is 8th grade only and each student gets a double-page spread.

Six Flags Great Adventure Trip
$100

Price includes round trip coach bus and ticket to Six Flags Great Adventure.

Date: Tuesday, June 23rd

Prom Boat Cruise
$100

Prom will be on a cruise boat that will leave from Pier 61 (Chelsea Piers in Manhattan). Price incudes prom cruise, dancing and dinner.

Date: Wednesday, June 24th

Additional Donation to Offset Sponsorship Costs
Pay what you can

Any additional donations will be used to offset sponsorship costs.

Add a donation for Arts & Letters 305 United Parents & Teachers Association Inc

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