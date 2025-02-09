End Of Year Banquet

The BLC will be paying for all players, team managers and coaches. For other guests, each ticket will be $30.00 and is non-refundable. This cost will cover the banquet dinner, coffee, lemonade and dessert.

The BLC will be paying for all players, team managers and coaches. For other guests, each ticket will be $30.00 and is non-refundable. This cost will cover the banquet dinner, coffee, lemonade and dessert.

More details...