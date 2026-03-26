Drama End of Year Awards Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
FREE - This is the ticket for your Senior student. They are covered by our GHS Drama Boosters. Please select this for your Senior student's free ticket. Senior Student tickets are validated, so please only use this option for your Senior students, not Students from other grades, parents, or guests.
This ticket is for Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, Parents, and Guests. Each ticket is $20, which covers your admission and dinner. Please select the quantity you'd like for your student/parent/guests. If your student is a Senior, be sure to also RSVP for your Senior student with the free Senior Student ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!