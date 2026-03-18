End of Year Celebration 2026

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Grants entry for an individual and helps offset the cost of the hall rental and decorations.
Grants entry for an individual and helps offset the cost of the hall rental, decorations, and printing materials.
Grants entry for a family and helps offset the cost of the hall rental and decorations.
Grants entry for a family and helps offset the cost of the hall rental, decorations, and printing materials.
$
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