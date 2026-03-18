The Learning Instinct Inc

Hosted by

The Learning Instinct Inc

About this event

End of Year Celebration 2026

6304 SW 78th St

South Miami, FL 33143, USA

Individual Admission
$50

Grants entry for an individual and helps offset the cost of the hall rental and decorations.

Individual Admission
$75

Grants entry for an individual and helps offset the cost of the hall rental, decorations, and printing materials.

Family Admission
$100

Grants entry for a family and helps offset the cost of the hall rental and decorations.

Family Admission
$150

Grants entry for a family and helps offset the cost of the hall rental, decorations, and printing materials.

Add a donation for The Learning Instinct Inc

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