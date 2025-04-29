form_archived

End of Year Clean-Out Sale

Youth Orange Paw Vinyl item
$3
Youth sized pawprint, usually used on the shirts 'pocket', 2 inches
Adult Orange Paw Vinyl item
$3
Adult sized pawprint, usually used on the shirts 'pocket', 3 inches
Adult Lavender Paw Print item
$3
Adult sized pawprint, usually used on the shirts 'pocket', 3 inches
Adult Sized White Paw Vinyl item
$3
Adult sized pawprint, usually used on the shirts 'pocket', 3 inches
Black Bulldog Paw item
$3
Adult sized pawprint, usually used on the shirts 'pocket', 3 inches
Youth Sized Hooty Hoot item
$5
Youth Circle Paw - Black item
$5
Youth Circle Paw - Orange item
$5
Youth Circle Paw - Mint item
$5
Youth Bulldog Splatter item
$5
Youth Hooty Hoot Hoodie Set item
$8
Rainbow Adult Vinyl item
$10
Adult Black Paw Vinyl item
$10
2024 Volleyball Splatter - Adult item
$2
Youth Bulldog Nation item
$3
Youth Sized TC Varsity - White item
$3
Messed Up Rainbow Youth item
Messed Up Rainbow Youth
$3
It's missing part of the Orange Outline around the lowercase t, please see picture
Youth Tidioute Paw - White item
$3
Youth Tidioute Paw - Orange item
$3
Youth Circle Bulldog item
$3
Youth Sized TC Varsity - Black item
$3
Messed Up Adult Rainbow item
Messed Up Adult Rainbow
$5
It's missing part of the Orange Outline around the lowercase t, please see picture
Adult Bulldog Circle - Orange item
$5
Adult Bulldog Nation item
$5
Adult Who Let the Dogs Out item
$5
Adult/Youth Bulldog item
$3
Bright Orange - Youth XS item
$5
Bright Orange - Youth Md item
$5
Bright Orange - Youth Lg item
$5
Bright Orange - Adult Small item
$5
Bright Orange - Adult Md item
$5
Bright Orange - Adult Lg item
$5
Bright Orange - Adult XL item
$5
Orange - Adult Lg item
$5
Orange - Adult 2x item
$8
Black - Adult Sm item
$5
Black - Adult Md item
$5
Black - Lg item
$5
Black - Adult XL item
$5
Black - Adult 2x item
$8
Black - Adult 3x item
$8
Black - Adult 4x item
$8
Black - Youth Small item
$5
Pink - Adult Lg item
$5
Pink - Adult XL item
$5
Lavender - Adult XL item
$5
Blue - Adult Md item
$5
Baby Blue - Adult XL item
$5
This is a light blue, the lighting is making it look teal
Natural - Adult Large item
$5
This was the color we offered with the Rainbow design for Spring 2025
Natural - Adult XL item
$5
This was the color we offered with the Rainbow design for Spring 2025
Light Heather Grey - Adult Sm item
$5
Dark Heather - Adult Sm item
$5
Dark Heather - Adult Md item
$5
Dark Heather - Adult Lg item
$5
Dark Heather - Adult XL item
$5
Dark Heather - Adult 2x item
$8
Dark Heather -Adult 3x item
$8
Dark Heather - Adult 4x item
$8
Dark Heather Crew - Youth Large item
$8

