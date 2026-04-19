Hosted by

Sheffield

About this event

End of Year Events!

18111 Kelly Blvd

Dallas, TX 75287, USA

Field Day
$7

Please include your child’s name, teacher, and shirt size when ordering.
All orders must be submitted by May 5.

Mothers Day Event
$5

Come celebrate with us at Pajamas, Pancakes & Painting!

Enjoy time together with breakfast and fun activities.

💲 Kids: $5
💲 Moms/Aunts/Grandmas: FREE

Please list your child’s name when signing up.

Mother Day Event
$10

This is cost for dads grandpa and uncles to attend the mothers day event

Add a donation for Sheffield

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!