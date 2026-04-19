End of Year Events!

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About this event
Please include your child’s name, teacher, and shirt size when ordering.
All orders must be submitted by May 5.
Come celebrate with us at Pajamas, Pancakes & Painting!
Enjoy time together with breakfast and fun activities.
💲 Kids: $5
💲 Moms/Aunts/Grandmas: FREE
Please list your child’s name when signing up.
This is cost for dads grandpa and uncles to attend the mothers day event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!