End of Year Hot Lunch Fundraiser - CLASSIC Menu

About this event
$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!
5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://canva.link/5t3tmue67c8xadl or review individual days below to confirm meal service
Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!
5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://canva.link/5t3tmue67c8xadl or review individual days below to confirm meal service
Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Chicken Teriyaki, Brown Rice, Corn, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Mac & Cheese, Dinner Roll, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Turkey & Cheese Sub, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Papa John's Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Turkey Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Papa John's Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
$
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