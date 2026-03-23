BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

About this event

End of Year Hot Lunch Fundraiser - CLASSIC Menu

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Full Week Mon 5/4 - Fri 5/8 CLASSIC Menu
$45
Available until Apr 29

$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!

5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://canva.link/5t3tmue67c8xadl or review individual days below to confirm meal service


Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price


Full Week Mon 5/11 - Fri 5/15 CLASSIC Menu
$45
Available until May 6

$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!

5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://canva.link/5t3tmue67c8xadl or review individual days below to confirm meal service


Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price


Monday 5/4 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until Apr 29

Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Tuesday 5/5 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until Apr 29

Chicken Teriyaki, Brown Rice, Corn, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Wednesday 5/6 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until Apr 29

Mac & Cheese, Dinner Roll, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Thursday 5/7 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until Apr 29

Turkey & Cheese Sub, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Friday 5/8 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until Apr 29

Papa John's Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Monday 5/11 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until May 6

Turkey Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Tuesday 5/12 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until May 6

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Wednesday 5/13 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until May 6

Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Thursday 5/14 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until May 6

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Friday 5/15 CLASSIC Menu
$10
Available until May 6

Papa John's Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Add a donation for BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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