End of Year Hot Lunch Fundraiser - CLASSIC Menu

$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!

5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://canva.link/5t3tmue67c8xadl or review individual days below to confirm meal service





Want the CLASSIC menu discount but need CHEESE pizza on Friday? Email [email protected] and we will update your order.





Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price



