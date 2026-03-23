End of Year Hot Lunch Fundraiser - VEGETARIAN Menu

$8.00/lunch **SAVES $38.00!

ALL of APRIL 2026 pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service





BCHPN skipped service dates due to Early Release or School Holidays: NONE

Any unexpected absences will not be refunded.





Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price



