End of Year Hot Lunch Fundraiser - VEGETARIAN Menu

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About this event
$8.00/lunch **SAVES $38.00!
ALL of APRIL 2026 pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service
BCHPN skipped service dates due to Early Release or School Holidays: NONE
Any unexpected absences will not be refunded.
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!
5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!
5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!
5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
$9.00/lunch **SAVES $4.00!
4 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable
View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service
Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price
Plant Based Corn Dog, Potato Wedges, Fruit of the day, Milk Variety
Cheese Quesadilla, Baby Carrots, Refried Beans, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Plant Based Turkey & Cheese Sub, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Plant Based Hot Dog, Green Beans, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Veggie Burger, Baked Beans, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Pasta Alfredo, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Spaghetti W/ Sauce, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Yogurt & String Cheese, Potato Wedges, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Impossible Cheeseburger, Potato Wedges, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Nachos, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Zita Pasta Marinara, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Bean Tostada, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Cheese Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Bean Burrito, Corn, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
Mac & Cheese w/Roll, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety
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