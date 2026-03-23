BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

Hosted by

BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

About this event

End of Year Hot Lunch Fundraiser - VEGETARIAN Menu

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Full Month Mon 4/6 - Thur 4/30 VEGETARIAN Menu *BEST VALUE*
$152
Available until Apr 1

$8.00/lunch **SAVES $38.00!

ALL of APRIL 2026 pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service


BCHPN skipped service dates due to Early Release or School Holidays: NONE

Any unexpected absences will not be refunded.


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price


Full Week Mon 4/6 - Fri 4/10 VEGETARIAN Menu
$45
Available until Apr 1

$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!

5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price

Full Week Mon 4/13 - Fri 4/17 VEGETARIAN Menu
$45
Available until Apr 8

$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!

5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price

Full Week Mon 4/20 - Fri 4/24 VEGETARIAN Menu
$45
Available until Apr 15

$9.00/lunch **SAVES $5.00!

5 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price

Partial Week Mon 4/27 - Thur 4/30 VEGETARIAN Menu
$36
Available until Apr 22

$9.00/lunch **SAVES $4.00!

4 days a week pre-paid, non-refundable

View meal calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/2s35zx97 or review individual days below to confirm meal service


Savings based on $10.00 daily meal price

Monday 4/6 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 1

Plant Based Corn Dog, Potato Wedges, Fruit of the day, Milk Variety

Tuesday 4/7 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 1

Cheese Quesadilla, Baby Carrots, Refried Beans, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Wednesday 4/8 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 1

Plant Based Turkey & Cheese Sub, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Thursday 4/9 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 1

Plant Based Hot Dog, Green Beans, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Friday 4/10 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 1

Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Monday 4/13 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 8

Veggie Burger, Baked Beans, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Tuesday 4/14 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 8

Pasta Alfredo, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Wednesday 4/15 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 8

Spaghetti W/ Sauce, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Thursday 4/16 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 8

Yogurt & String Cheese, Potato Wedges, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Friday 4/17 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 8

Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Monday 4/20 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 15

Impossible Cheeseburger, Potato Wedges, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Tuesday 4/21 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 15

Nachos, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Wednesday 4/22 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 15

Zita Pasta Marinara, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Thursday 4/23 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 15

Bean Tostada, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Friday 4/24 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 15

Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Monday 4/27 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 22

Cheese Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Tuesday 4/28 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 22

Bean Burrito, Corn, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Wednesday 4/29 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 22

Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Broccoli, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Thursday 4/30 VEGETARIAN Menu
$10
Available until Apr 22

Mac & Cheese w/Roll, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, Milk Variety

Add a donation for BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!