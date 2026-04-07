End of Year Hot Lunch STAFF Menus

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Turkey Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Plant Based Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Turkey Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
(V) "Turkey" & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Papa John's Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Papa John's Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
Papa John's GF Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk
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