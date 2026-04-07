BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

About this event

End of Year Hot Lunch STAFF Menus

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Monday 5/11 CLASSIC Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Turkey Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Monday 5/11 VEGETARIAN Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Plant Based Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Monday 5/11 GLUTEN-FREE Menu
$8.50
Available until May 6

Turkey Corn Dog, French Fries, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Tuesday 5/12 CLASSIC Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Tuesday 5/12 VEGETARIAN Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Tuesday 5/12 GLUTEN-FREE Menu
$8.50
Available until May 6

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Salad Mix, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Wednesday 5/13 CLASSIC Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Wednesday 5/13 VEGETARIAN Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Wednesday 5/13 GLUTEN-FREE Menu
$8.50
Available until May 6

Cheese Quesadilla, Corn on the Cob, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Thursday 5/14 CLASSIC Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Thursday 5/14 VEGETARIAN Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

(V) "Turkey" & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Thursday 5/14 GLUTEN-FREE Menu
$8.50
Available until May 6

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Cucumber Slices, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Friday 5/15 CLASSIC Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Papa John's Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Friday 5/15 VEGETARIAN Menu
$6.50
Available until May 6

Papa John's Cheese Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Friday 5/15 GLUTEN-FREE Menu
$8.50
Available until May 6

Papa John's GF Pepperoni Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit of the Day, White Milk

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!