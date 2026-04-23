End of Year Promotion Plushies 2026

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You will receive a random color.
Plushie is 10"
"Wedgeworth Warriors" Shield and "2026" will be attached to the lei.
48" from end to end
"Wedgeworth Warriors" Shield and "2026" will be attached to the lei.
About 24" drop
"Wedgeworth Warriors 2026" will be printed on the cap.
Font colors may vary.
Plushie is 7.5"
"Wedgeworth Warriors 2026" will be printed on the cap.
Font colors may vary.
Plushie is 7.5"
"Wedgeworth Warriors 2026" will be printed on the ear.
Font colors may vary.
Plushie is 11"
$
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