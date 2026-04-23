Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

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Wedgeworth Elementary PTO

About this shop

End of Year Promotion Plushies 2026

Graduation Cap Bears item
Graduation Cap Bears
$20

You will receive a random color.
Plushie is 10"

0
Open-Ended Promotion Lei WITH Wedgeworth Shield and 2026 item
Open-Ended Promotion Lei WITH Wedgeworth Shield and 2026
$15

"Wedgeworth Warriors" Shield and "2026" will be attached to the lei.

48" from end to end

0
Promotion Lei WITH Wedgeworth Shield and 2026 item
Promotion Lei WITH Wedgeworth Shield and 2026
$15

"Wedgeworth Warriors" Shield and "2026" will be attached to the lei.

About 24" drop

0
Axolotl Promotion Plushie item
Axolotl Promotion Plushie
$15
Plushie is 7.5"
0
Axolotl Promotion Plush WITH WEDGEWORTH WARRIORS 2026 item
Axolotl Promotion Plush WITH WEDGEWORTH WARRIORS 2026
$15

"Wedgeworth Warriors 2026" will be printed on the cap.
Font colors may vary.
Plushie is 7.5"

0
Capybara Promotion Plushie item
Capybara Promotion Plushie
$15
Plushie is 7.5"
0
Capybara Promotion Plush WITH WEDGEWORTH WARRIORS 2026 item
Capybara Promotion Plush WITH WEDGEWORTH WARRIORS 2026
$15

"Wedgeworth Warriors 2026" will be printed on the cap.
Font colors may vary.
Plushie is 7.5"

0
Autograph Dog Promotion Plush WITH WEDGEWORTH WARRIORS 2026 item
Autograph Dog Promotion Plush WITH WEDGEWORTH WARRIORS 2026
$15

"Wedgeworth Warriors 2026" will be printed on the ear.
Font colors may vary.
Plushie is 11"

0
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