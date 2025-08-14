End Overdose Boston's Silent Auction Fundraiser

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This item is 4 Boston Red Sox tickets for their Friday, September 26th game at 7:10pm (vs Detroit Tigers). The tickets are for Field Box 76, Row A, Seats 1-4. These tickets have a retail value of $480.00!
This item is for an all access pass to Frolic Weekend 2026 (June 17-22)! Now, once again, SIX days of joy in Provincetown for queer men of color from all over the world!
Enjoy boat cruises, pool parties, club nights, beach takeovers, panels, workshops, group exercise, and much more!!
Please note this item only includes the pass and does not include lodging.
This item has a retail value of $232.99!
This item is a 5 class pack for the [solidcore] Hingham, MA studio with a retail value of $195.00!
Please note that all classes in this class pack will need to be used at their Hingham studio within 45 days of this raffle.
This item is for a Le Creuset signature 2.8L oval baker in the cerise (red) color.
This physical item must be picked up at Blend on August 27th and has a retail value of $210.00!
This item is for an exclusive 12-course mezze-style private chef experience for six people that is entirely personalized to your group.
While each menu is custom-created, past guests have enjoyed dishes like pomegranate-braised beef short rib, hand-rolled ricotta cavatelli, citrus-dressed crudo, and hazelnut dacquoise with praline cream and dark chocolate.
Your experience begins with a video call between Chef Jason (@ChefStyleBoston) and the host to discuss the space, the occasion, and your unique vision. Each guest will also complete a flavor survey so the menu is tailored to their preferences - while still leaving room for unexpected delights. This item has a retail value of $1500.00!
This item is for a spa and wellness basket put together by members of End Overdose Boston.
This physical item must be picked up at Blend on August 27th and has a retail value of $60.00!
This item is 4 premium level seat tickets to the 2025 Boston Gay Men's Chorus 2025 Holiday Concert on Friday, December 11th, 2025 at 8:00pm. The concert will be at NEC’s Jordan Hall, Boston.
These tickets have an estimated retail value of $200.00-$300.00! (Upcoming ticket prices change by dynamic pricing)
This item is for handmade bracelets donated by friends of our End Overdose volunteers.
This physical item must be picked up at Blend on August 27th.
