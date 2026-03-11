End the Silence 5K Run/Walk

About this event
Includes a team of up to 10 walkers. Waiver required for each participant.
For participants 18 and older. Waiver required for each participant.
For participants under the age of 18. Waiver with parent/guardian signature required for each participant.
This is a free ticket for people who do not have the financial ability to pay for the ticket. We have community sponsors that have covered the cost. Waiver required for each participant.
This is a free ticket for people who do not have the financial ability to pay for the ticket. We have community sponsors that have covered the cost. Waiver with parent/guardian signature required for each participant.
$
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