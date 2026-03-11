Shelby County SPC

Hosted by

Shelby County SPC

About this event

End the Silence 5K Run/Walk

Blue River Memorial Park

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a team of up to 10 walkers. Waiver required for each participant.

Adult Ticket
$20

For participants 18 and older. Waiver required for each participant.

Juvenile ticket
$10

For participants under the age of 18. Waiver with parent/guardian signature required for each participant.

Community Sponsored Ticket (Adult)
Free

This is a free ticket for people who do not have the financial ability to pay for the ticket. We have community sponsors that have covered the cost. Waiver required for each participant.

Community Sponsored Ticket (Minor)
Free

This is a free ticket for people who do not have the financial ability to pay for the ticket. We have community sponsors that have covered the cost. Waiver with parent/guardian signature required for each participant.

Add a donation for Shelby County SPC

$

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