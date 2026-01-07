Endeavor Towards Greatness Inc's Shop

About this shop
Red Duffle/Gardment Bag with adjustable carry on Strap
Delta Sigma Theta Clear Stadium Purse. Perfect for Sport Arenas, and Concerts
Large Red Delta Sigma Theta Felt Tote Bag
Delta Pins: Nurse, Therapist, Educator, CEO, Entrepreneur, and Social Worker
Delta Greeting/Note Cards - 8 pack note cards with envelopes
Delta Red Backpack
Handmade, multipurpose/multi use lanyards
Duffle/garment bag, Backpack, clear stadium bag and "I speak Greek Tote Bag
Various Style Earrings
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