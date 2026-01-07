Offered by

Endeavor Towards Greatness Inc

About this shop

Endeavor Towards Greatness Inc's Shop

Duffle/Garment Bag item
Duffle/Garment Bag item
Duffle/Garment Bag item
Duffle/Garment Bag
$50

Red Duffle/Gardment Bag with adjustable carry on Strap

DST Stadium Purse item
DST Stadium Purse
$15

Delta Sigma Theta Clear Stadium Purse. Perfect for Sport Arenas, and Concerts

Large Delta Sigma Theta Tote Bag item
Large Delta Sigma Theta Tote Bag item
Large Delta Sigma Theta Tote Bag
$10

Large Red Delta Sigma Theta Felt Tote Bag

Delta Occupational Pins item
Delta Occupational Pins item
Delta Occupational Pins item
Delta Occupational Pins
$10

Delta Pins: Nurse, Therapist, Educator, CEO, Entrepreneur, and Social Worker

Assorted Delta Greeting/Note Cards item
Assorted Delta Greeting/Note Cards item
Assorted Delta Greeting/Note Cards item
Assorted Delta Greeting/Note Cards
$12

Delta Greeting/Note Cards - 8 pack note cards with envelopes

Delta Red Backpack item
Delta Red Backpack
$30

Delta Red Backpack

Crossbody Cell Phone Lanyard item
Crossbody Cell Phone Lanyard
$35

Handmade, multipurpose/multi use lanyards

Bundle deal - 4 bags item
Bundle deal - 4 bags item
Bundle deal - 4 bags item
Bundle deal - 4 bags
$80

Duffle/garment bag, Backpack, clear stadium bag and "I speak Greek Tote Bag

Delta Bracelets item
Delta Bracelets item
Delta Bracelets
$12
Earrings
$7

Various Style Earrings

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