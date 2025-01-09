Endurance Ministries PickleBall Tournament

11830 W Adams Ave

Temple, TX 76502, USA

Pickleball Tournament
$100
Get ready to serve, volley, and smash your way to victory in the most exciting pickleball tournament of the year. Winners take home $200 in Cash! This ticket is good for one, two-person team to enter the pickleball tournament!
Add a donation for Endurance Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!