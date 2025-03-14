EnergizeCare Gala

The Presenting Sponsor level, priced at $30,000, offers the most prestigious benefits. Sponsors at this level receive 2 VIP tables and 20 event tickets. Your logo/name will be prominently displayed on the table, and you will receive a full-page, full-color ad in a location of your choice within the gala program. The Presenting Sponsors will be prominently featured in all pre-event promotional materials, on social media, and on the event website with clickable links. During the gala, their logo/name will be showcased on a dedicated banner and in the background slideshow. Additionally, $12,000 of your donation will be contributed to the *EnergizeCareGiver Fund, supporting those with limited resources in need of our services.