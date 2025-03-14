EnergizeCare Gala

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About this event
Gala Event Ticket ($250): Grants entry to our evening of elegance with an open bar, appetizers, dinner, dessert, live entertainment and silent auction.
The Presenting Sponsor level, priced at $30,000, offers the most prestigious benefits. Sponsors at this level receive 2 VIP tables and 20 event tickets. Your logo/name will be prominently displayed on the table, and you will receive a full-page, full-color ad in a location of your choice within the gala program. The Presenting Sponsors will be prominently featured in all pre-event promotional materials, on social media, and on the event website with clickable links. During the gala, their logo/name will be showcased on a dedicated banner and in the background slideshow. Additionally, $12,000 of your donation will be contributed to the *EnergizeCareGiver Fund, supporting those with limited resources in need of our services.
The Gold Sponsor level, available at $20,000, includes 2 VIP tables and 20 event tickets. Your logo/name will be prominently displayed on the table, and you will receive a full-page, full-color ad within the gala program. Gold Sponsors will be prominently featured in all pre-event promotional materials, on social media, and on the event website with clickable links. During the gala, their logo/name will be showcased on a dedicated banner and in the background slideshow. Additionally, $10,000 of your donation will be contributed to the *EnergizeCareGiver Fund, supporting those with limited resources in need of our services.
The Cocktail Hour Sponsor level, offered at $10,000, provides a table for 10 attendees and table logo/name recognition. They will receive a half-page, full-color ad in the program, ensuring substantial visibility. Cocktail Hour Sponsors are included in the donor listing within the gala program. Their logo/name are also featured in pre-event promotions, on social media, and the website with direct links. During the gala, their logo/name will be showcased on a dedicated banner and in the background slideshow. Additionally, $6,000 of your donation will be contributed to the *EnergizeCareGiver Fund, supporting those with limited resources in need of our services.
The Dessert Sponsor level is available at $5,000, for those seeking a more accessible sponsorship opportunity. Dessert Sponsors receive a table for 10 with logo/name recognition and are listed as donors in the gala program. During the gala, their logo/name will be showcased on a dedicated banner and in the background slideshow. Additionally, $1,000 of your donation will be contributed to the *EnergizeCareGiver Fund, supporting those with limited resources in need of our services.
The Table Sponsor level, priced at $2,500, offers a table for 10 guests and donor listing in program. Additionally, $1,000 of your donation will be contributed to the *EnergizeCareGiver Fund, supporting those with limited resources in need of our services.
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