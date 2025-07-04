Energized TCM Herbal Teas & Foot-Soaks

Align, ground, and recharge from anywhere. The Energy Meditation Mat is designed to support your body’s natural healing and energetic alignment during meditation, breathwork, or rest. Infused and tailored to your energetic frequencies and made with soft, supportive material, this mat enhances your connection to the earth and your inner self. Benefits: Deepens energy absorption during sessions Promotes grounding and emotional balance Ideal for seated meditation, breath work, or Distance Energy Acupuncture Bring sacred energy into your daily practice—whether at home, at work, or on the go.