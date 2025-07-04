Energized TCM Herbal Teas & Foot-Soaks

Align, ground, and recharge from anywhere. The Energy Meditation Mat is designed to support your body’s natural healing and energetic alignment during meditation, breathwork, or rest. Infused and tailored to your energetic frequencies and made with soft, supportive material, this mat enhances your connection to the earth and your inner self. Benefits: Deepens energy absorption during sessions Promotes grounding and emotional balance Ideal for seated meditation, breath work, or Distance Energy Acupuncture Bring sacred energy into your daily practice—whether at home, at work, or on the go.
Wear your energy. Protect your vibration. The Energy T-Shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a wearable frequency tool. Designed by Master Lu Xia to support the body’s energy field, this lightweight and breathable shirt helps shield you from environmental stressors while promoting energetic harmony tailored for you. Ideal for: - Wearing during meditation, detox, or healing sessions Supporting sensitive energy fields in daily life - Enhancing clarity, calm, and energetic protection during sessions Available in unisex sizes. Simple. Comfortable. High-vibe.
Purify stagnant vibrations, dissolve negativity, and restore harmony in your home.
