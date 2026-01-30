Vendor Registration - ENJOY NJ Homeschool Convention

Up to two vendor badges, an 8ft table in the vendor room and logo/company details featured on a slide in promo loop playing in the main auditorium.





The Sponsor is responsible for designing and providing their slide artwork to ENJOY by May 1, 2026. Sponsors who do not submit artwork by the deadline are still charged. Artwork needs to meet the following requirements: it is one slide, size is 16:9 aspect ratio or 1920x1080 resolution and the file must be saved as a JPEG. If you have any additional questions please email [email protected]. ENJOY reserves the right to refuse or ask for edits to submitted artwork.