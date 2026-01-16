Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society

Offered by

Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society

About the memberships

Enlist in Grant's Army

Commander in Chief
$100

Renews monthly

Donate monthly to be the Commander in Chief.

General of the Armies
$75

Renews monthly

Donate monthly to be the General of the Armies.

General of the Union Army
$50

Renews monthly

Donate monthly to be the General of the Union Army.

Lieutenant General
$25

Renews monthly

Donate monthly to be a Lieutenant General in Grant's Army.

Colonel
$10

Renews monthly

Donate monthly to be a Colonel in Grant's Army.

Enlistment
$2,400

No expiration

Make a one-time donation to Enlist in Grant's Army.

Add a donation for Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society

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