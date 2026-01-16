Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Donate monthly to be the Commander in Chief.
Renews monthly
Donate monthly to be the General of the Armies.
Renews monthly
Donate monthly to be the General of the Union Army.
Renews monthly
Donate monthly to be a Lieutenant General in Grant's Army.
Renews monthly
Donate monthly to be a Colonel in Grant's Army.
No expiration
Make a one-time donation to Enlist in Grant's Army.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!