ENN's Red Carpet for Education Awards

Single ticket admission.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Single ticket admission.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000
Sponsorship includes lead brand placement throughout the venue, front-row tables for your party, a reserved section in the cocktail lounge, and special recognition during the program.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Sponsorship includes lead brand placement throughout the venue, front-row tables for your party, a reserved section in the cocktail lounge, and special recognition during the program.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
Sponsorship includes prominent brand placement throughout venue, including digital posters, and special reserved tables for your party.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Sponsorship includes prominent brand placement throughout venue, including digital posters, and special reserved tables for your party.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Sponsorship includes a reserved table for your party and brand placement.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Sponsorship includes a reserved table for your party and brand placement.
*Any additional donation to the fundraising platform is OPTIONAL and can be adjusted at checkout.
Add a donation for Educate Nevada Now
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!