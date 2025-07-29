Enriched Living's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Lake Life Auction Package Features:
Mini Oasis: 8 ft. inflatable ring lounger
Titan mini cooler
Stover pink and green beach bag
2 party packs White Claw
Kids sunscreen x 3
Starting bid
Your Auction Includes:
Two night (weeknight) stay at Winding Springs Treehouse in Ionia for up to 6 (two bedroom)
Stover leather garment bag
Stover cup
Starting bid
Your Auction Includes:
Tickets for two to Notre Dame vs Syracuse in South Bend on 11-22-25-lower zone (value over $450)
ND Football signed by Notre Dame All American and NFL Superbowl winner Todd Lyght
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at U of M's elite course Radlick Farms. Value $368.
After a great day of golf jet over to Detroit for a stay at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.
Starting bid
Your auction includes:
Autographed photo from starting Detroit Tigers Pitcher Reese Olson.
Autpgraphed puck from Detroit Red Wings Alex DeBrincat.
Four tickets to Detroit Tigers game on August 19th 2025 against the Houston Astros. Section 133.
One night stay at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit in deluxe suite with complimentary breakfast for 2
Starting bid
One private ski lesson for up to three (all ages) with PSIA Certified ski instructor Erin Hutt at course in Northern Michigan.
Two lift passes to Nubs Nob
Stover rolling green duffle
Stover outdoor stadium blanket
Starting bid
Your Auction Includes:
One Night Stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Grand Rapids
Two Tickets to Abba Mania at DeVos Performance Hall (Oct 26, Orchestra seast)
$50 gift card to Bistro Bella Vita
His and Hers Chanel: Bleu Ivy by Chanel perfume
Chance by Chanel Eau De Toilette
Chocolate Factory Chocalates and Champage
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!