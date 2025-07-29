Enriched Living

Enriched Living

Enriched Living's Silent Auction

Lake Life
$200

Starting bid

Lake Life Auction Package Features:

Mini Oasis: 8 ft. inflatable ring lounger

Titan mini cooler

Stover pink and green beach bag

2 party packs White Claw

Kids sunscreen x 3

Treehouse Escape
$400

Starting bid

Your Auction Includes:


Two night (weeknight) stay at Winding Springs Treehouse in Ionia for up to 6 (two bedroom)


Stover leather garment bag

Stover cup

Luck of the Irish
$300

Starting bid

Your Auction Includes:

Tickets for two to Notre Dame vs Syracuse in South Bend on 11-22-25-lower zone (value over $450)


ND Football signed by Notre Dame All American and NFL Superbowl winner Todd Lyght

Tee and Take Off: Ann Arbor to Detroit
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at U of M's elite course Radlick Farms. Value $368.

After a great day of golf jet over to Detroit for a stay at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center.

Detroit Love
$400

Starting bid

Your auction includes:

Autographed photo from starting Detroit Tigers Pitcher Reese Olson.


Autpgraphed puck from Detroit Red Wings Alex DeBrincat.


Four tickets to Detroit Tigers game on August 19th 2025 against the Houston Astros. Section 133.


One night stay at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit in deluxe suite with complimentary breakfast for 2

Ski School Cool
$200

Starting bid

One private ski lesson for up to three (all ages) with PSIA Certified ski instructor Erin Hutt at course in Northern Michigan.


Two lift passes to Nubs Nob


Stover rolling green duffle


Stover outdoor stadium blanket

Couples Sing and Stay
$350

Starting bid

Your Auction Includes:

One Night Stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Downtown Grand Rapids


Two Tickets to Abba Mania at DeVos Performance Hall (Oct 26, Orchestra seast)


$50 gift card to Bistro Bella Vita


His and Hers Chanel: Bleu Ivy by Chanel perfume

Chance by Chanel Eau De Toilette


Chocolate Factory Chocalates and Champage

