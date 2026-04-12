Learning Studios

If your child enjoys solving complex problems and uncovering patterns, this experience will challenge them in a meaningful way.

About This Session

Students take on the role of epidemiologists, investigating a simulated outbreak to determine its source and spread.

Using data, mapping, and analysis, they will work through a real-world problem-solving scenario to identify patterns and solve the case.

What Students Will Do

Analyze data and identify patterns

Map transmission and trace sources

Form and test hypotheses

Work collaboratively to solve a complex problem

Skills Developed

Data analysis and interpretation

Logical reasoning

Problem-solving

Systems thinking

May 9th

9:00-11:00 AM