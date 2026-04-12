EverCurious Minds

Hosted by

EverCurious Minds

About this event

Learning Studios

140 Pickwick Ave

Colonial Heights, VA 23834, USA

Thinking Lab: Mystery Disease (Epidemiology Simulation) 5/9
$40

If your child enjoys solving complex problems and uncovering patterns, this experience will challenge them in a meaningful way.

About This Session

Students take on the role of epidemiologists, investigating a simulated outbreak to determine its source and spread.

Using data, mapping, and analysis, they will work through a real-world problem-solving scenario to identify patterns and solve the case.

What Students Will Do

  • Analyze data and identify patterns
  • Map transmission and trace sources
  • Form and test hypotheses
  • Work collaboratively to solve a complex problem

Skills Developed

  • Data analysis and interpretation
  • Logical reasoning
  • Problem-solving
  • Systems thinking

May 9th

9:00-11:00 AM

Thinking Lab: Ink Investigation (Forensic Analysis) 5/16
$40

If your child enjoys solving mysteries and paying attention to detail, this session will engage their analytical thinking.

About This Session

Students step into the role of forensic analysts, using scientific techniques to examine ink samples and uncover hidden patterns.

What Students Will Do

  • Analyze ink using chromatography
  • Compare patterns and identify differences
  • Develop and test hypotheses
  • Solve a structured investigation challenge

Skills Developed

  • Observation and attention to detail
  • Evidence-based reasoning
  • Scientific thinking

May 16th

9:00-11:00 AM

Thinking Lab: Animal Toy Lab (Invention Challenge) 5/23
$40

If your child enjoys building, designing, and figuring out how things work, this session will push their thinking further.

About This Session

Students take on the role of inventors, designing and building mechanical systems inspired by animal behavior.

They will explore how movement, structure, and interaction work together to create functional designs.

What Students Will Do

  • Design and build mechanical systems
  • Explore movement and interaction
  • Test and refine designs
  • Solve open-ended challenges

Skills Developed

  • Engineering design
  • Systems thinking
  • Creative problem-solving

May 23rd

9:00-11:00AM

Thinking Lab: History Hunters (Investigating the Past) 5/30
$40

If your child enjoys asking why and thinking beyond simple answers, this session will deepen their understanding of history.

About This Session

Students explore historical events through investigation and analysis rather than memorization.

They examine perspectives, question assumptions, and connect ideas across time.

What Students Will Do

  • Analyze events and sources
  • Explore multiple perspectives
  • Investigate cause and effect
  • Engage in discussion and interpretation

Skills Developed

  • Critical thinking
  • Interpretation and reasoning
  • Perspective-taking

May 30th

1:00-3:00 PM (NO AM CLASS)

Thinking Lab: Origami Engineering (Structure & Design) 6/6
$40

If your child enjoys patterns, precision, and building, this session will challenge their thinking in a unique way.

About This Session

Students explore the mathematics and structure behind origami, using folding techniques to design and analyze forms.

What Students Will Do

  • Explore patterns and symmetry
  • Build increasingly complex structures
  • Design and test their own forms
  • Analyze structure and stability

Skills Developed

  • Spatial reasoning
  • Structural thinking
  • Precision and problem-solving

June 6th

9:00-11:00 AM

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