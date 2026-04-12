Learning Studios

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About this event
If your child enjoys solving complex problems and uncovering patterns, this experience will challenge them in a meaningful way.
Students take on the role of epidemiologists, investigating a simulated outbreak to determine its source and spread.
Using data, mapping, and analysis, they will work through a real-world problem-solving scenario to identify patterns and solve the case.
May 9th
9:00-11:00 AM
If your child enjoys solving mysteries and paying attention to detail, this session will engage their analytical thinking.
Students step into the role of forensic analysts, using scientific techniques to examine ink samples and uncover hidden patterns.
May 16th
9:00-11:00 AM
If your child enjoys building, designing, and figuring out how things work, this session will push their thinking further.
Students take on the role of inventors, designing and building mechanical systems inspired by animal behavior.
They will explore how movement, structure, and interaction work together to create functional designs.
May 23rd
9:00-11:00AM
If your child enjoys asking why and thinking beyond simple answers, this session will deepen their understanding of history.
Students explore historical events through investigation and analysis rather than memorization.
They examine perspectives, question assumptions, and connect ideas across time.
May 30th
1:00-3:00 PM (NO AM CLASS)
If your child enjoys patterns, precision, and building, this session will challenge their thinking in a unique way.
Students explore the mathematics and structure behind origami, using folding techniques to design and analyze forms.
June 6th
9:00-11:00 AM
$
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