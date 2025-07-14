Enrichment Lessons at Studio 14 with Omnimmersive Learning Experiences

Hosted by
On a Caribbean cruise meant for adults only, the lives of three children and two teenagers collide. Will the young ones be found or the older ones found out?! It's sure to be the brig for them, or worse, if the hard-nosed Cruise Constable has his way. This madcap romp on the high seas takes the group of five "shouldn't-be-theres" to places none could have imagined, and it forges friendships as deep as the ocean.
At nearly 22K words, Time Stowaways provides readers a full story arc at a length that allows for ready recall and connection with previous chapters. Embedded links throughout the novella make for a uniquely interactive and personal experience.
$260 includes the 13-week in-person program and all digital materials such as interactive e-book, online Advent{ure} calendar, flashcards, quizzes, and more. Printed materials available at a surcharge.
After an accident that put her in a back brace and gave her a stutter, an average schoolgirl finds herself a target for bullying.
While struggling to overcome her fears and unfair treatment, she learns she’s not the only one, and that there is much more to bullying than she realized. What’s more, she discovers fighting fire with fire just leads to more devastation.
Join Xerena for a swashbuckling adventure full of hope and perspective, growth and redemption for readers of every age.
The Mark of X is a 20K-word novella that serves as the basis of the Better-than-Bullying movement, intended to model to all members of the family how to treat one another.
$240 includes the 12-week in-person program and all digital materials such as interactive e-book, online Advent{ure} calendar, flashcards, quizzes, and more. Printed materials available at a surcharge.
