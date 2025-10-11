Enrichment Session 2 11/10/25 - 1/23/26

Chemistry is amazing! Conduct physical and chemical experiments and learn what makes them work. Investigate acids and bases, polymers, static electricity, and so much more! You’ll learn about atoms and the Periodic Table through fun experiments including Elephant Toothpaste, insta-snow, and a Mentos-Coke explosion! Chemistry has never been so fun!
Cute and Cuddly Animals is a hands-on experience with some of the most adorable animals around! Kids will enjoy learning about new animals each week such as guinea pigs, ferrets, miniature chickens, bunny rabbits, and more! This exciting and enchanting class is perfectly suitable for students of all ages!
In this engaging class, students learn Persian (Farsi) through songs, music, and folk traditions, providing a fun introduction to Iranian culture while mastering the language. The curriculum incorporates mindful, sensory, Montessori, and hands-on art activities to make learning Persian both interactive and enjoyable. The Persian alphabet is taught using innovative methods to keep children interested and motivated.
Play non-competitive football while learning the basic skills and rules of the game: such as offense, defense, throwing, catching, alignment. Using different skills and drills to help build a positive football environment.
Continued from Session 1
*New Class Format*
Travel INTO THE WOODS with JUBILEE! In this special new class for young performers (Grades TK-2) students will make their way through the woods with a host of their favorite fairy tale characters! This 10-week class includes training in acting, singing and dancing so students gain confidence and stage presence! All students will perform in a final 'concert-style' performance for their friends and families in the ECES auditorium on Monday, November 17th.
Looking for a full-scale production class for your older students? Jubilee's new studio space is only ONE BLOCK from ECES! Please visit welcometojubilee.com for class info.
About Jubilee!
Founded by two Encino Charter parents (Morgan Smith and April Wish), Jubilee Theatre, LLC was created in 2024 to bring theatre to kids and adults in the West Valley. Jubilee offers musical theatre production classes for kids as well as professional performance opportunities, new works showcases and more for ALL ages.
9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/3, 11/10, 11/17 (performance at 4pm)
Go on a journey with art each week! You’ll make amazing creations such as clay geckos, 3D collage robots, and paper roll characters while learning about famous artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Henri Matisse,
and Eric Joyner. Art is fun -- come join the adventure!
Develop your basketball skills in this fun, educational, and active class! Students will learn the basics for basketball strategies.
Have a blast with Stop Motion Animation using clay, Legos, whiteboards, cutouts and more! Storyboard ideas, develop plots, and create unique characters as you bring inanimate objects to life! Each student receives a copy of the collaborative class work at the end of the session. (Students may share devices based on available facilities)
Young wizards will unleash their magical potential in this immersive and enchanting class! While uncovering their unique magical identity, creating potions, mastering wand skills, exploring mystical creatures, and much more, aspiring witches and wizards of all ages will graduate with the knowledge and tools to spread magic and positivity in the world. To celebrate graduation, students will brew their own delicious butter beer-a magical treat to mark their achievements!
We introduce chess to students in a fun and exciting way! For all students and all levels, we teach students to play chess and help them succeed in school by stimulating their problem-solving skills, analytical skills, and critical thinking. Includes exclusive booklets and worksheets.
Students will hone in on their shooting, dribbling, passing, defending, and ball control skills! With an emphasis on sportsmanship, teamwork, and character development.
Make your own jewelry in a hands-on introduction to this exciting and creative art form. Students make professional-looking beaded jewelry using a variety of materials. Among the items created are earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pins, and rings.
Calling all animal lovers! Join our Jr. Vet School and learn what it takes to care for our furry, scaly, and feathered friends. This hands-on class will introduce you to basic animal anatomy, common pet care practices, and the tools veterinarians use. Learn how to perform a basic animal check-up, understand animal behavior, and discover the importance of responsible pet ownership. Get ready for a fun and educational experience exploring the world of veterinary medicine!
Develop your soccer skills in this fun, educational, and non-competitive active class!
Create your own animations, programs, and games with MIT’s Scratch, Code.org, Box Island, and more! Computer programming helps with brain development, math skills, and logic, and is tons of fun! (Students may share devices based on available facilities)
Acting exposes students to characterization, plot structure, ensemble acting, creativity, the art of listening and silence, and following directions all through the use of various theatre games. Come join the fun!
Kids will tantalize their taste buds and have fun with food! Explore different recipes each week including appetizers, snacks, desserts, lunch-style entrees and more! Learn about nutrition, dining etiquette, and cooperation skills in this scrumptious class!
Learn the basics of robotics including gears, motors, circuits, and more! Students design amazing robots that can move on their own, using STEM manipulatives such as LEGOs, K’nex and Zoob kits! Additionally, you will build and take home 2 awesome robots!
