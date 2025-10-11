Enrichment Session 2 11/10/25 - 1/23/26

Continued from Session 1

*New Class Format*

Travel INTO THE WOODS with JUBILEE! In this special new class for young performers (Grades TK-2) students will make their way through the woods with a host of their favorite fairy tale characters! This 10-week class includes training in acting, singing and dancing so students gain confidence and stage presence! All students will perform in a final 'concert-style' performance for their friends and families in the ECES auditorium on Monday, November 17th.

Looking for a full-scale production class for your older students? Jubilee's new studio space is only ONE BLOCK from ECES! Please visit welcometojubilee.com for class info.

About Jubilee!

Founded by two Encino Charter parents (Morgan Smith and April Wish), Jubilee Theatre, LLC was created in 2024 to bring theatre to kids and adults in the West Valley. Jubilee offers musical theatre production classes for kids as well as professional performance opportunities, new works showcases and more for ALL ages.

9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29, 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/3, 11/10, 11/17 (performance at 4pm)